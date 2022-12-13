RE: Celebratory service at cathedral marks a moment in time (December 12).
I would like to thank the Western Advocate for their coverage of the service to celebrate the ordination of female priests in the Bathurst Diocese.
The service was uplifting and a wonderful tribute to all the females who have been ordained during the last 30 years.
We can only hope this celebration will encourage more females in our large diocese to follow in the tradition of those who have been ordained and will be willing to serve as those who were celebrated on Saturday have served.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
