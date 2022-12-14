Western Advocate

The Fish River Festival made its grand return at St Thomas' Church in O'Connell

AM
By Alise McIntosh
Updated December 14 2022 - 3:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at the Fish River Festival enjoying one of the acts. Picture supplied

CHURCHES and music festivals may not usually be synonymous with one another, but on Sunday, December 11, the combination of the two was seamless.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AM

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.