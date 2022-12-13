TRAINING five days a week alongside NRL players - it's little wonder that Myles Martin says he's "living the dream".
Since being head-hunted by the Newcastle Knights for season 2022, the former St Pat's junior has continued to advance his rugby league career.
At the moment he's into his seventh week of pre-season training with the Knights' NRL squad given his status as a development player.
The 18-year-old couldn't be happier to be working hard.
"I'm loving it, it's unreal, it's just a whole different level with the standard," he said.
"There has been a lot fitness but also skills under fatigue, so you do your fitness component and then you go in and do your skills.
"It's really good because it challenges you and it's good working with your team-mates.
"It's one hundred percent more intensity, but the boys, if you do something wrong they'll get around you and tell you what to do. It's just so much different to what I am used to, but I'm loving it."
That he's now a full-time Knight shows just how far Martin has come in a short time.
After winning five Group 10 Junior Rugby League premierships with St Pat's, Martin signed to play in the 2019 Harold Matthews Cup for Parramatta.
His efforts for the Eels then saw Newcastle convince the 193 centimetre, 110 kilogram lock to ink a deal with them.
Martin played SG Ball as a Knight this season and in May also got to play in a City versus Country match.
Representing City was a highlight, so was scoring four tries in a 42-6 SG Ball win over South Sydney.
"All the games were good, that four-try one was definitely my highlight. But first season with all them boys, I hadn't met them in my life, to bond as a team I reckon that was the biggest thing, that was unreal, that was the best bit," Martin said.
"I also got about five or six games in Jersey Flegg then we lost the grand final. I was on the bench for the grand final."
Away from the football field, Martin has also enjoyed the bond the Knights have with the Newcastle community.
"It's my home now, I love getting around the community and helping other people out. We went to a disability school the other week to help out little kids, which was really good," he said.
"To be helping out kids that can't have the lives we have, I loved it really."
School visits in between training as a full-time player is something that Martin knows he's lucky to be able to do.
But there's also plenty of hard work too.
"Each coach will give you individual clips, like they'll drone every session, and then they'll cut it up and send you little clips on what you should be working on," he said.
"Then they'll sit down and have a chat to you then I'll go fix it.
"It's the best job you could have and to do it with all them boys, to do it now at my age, you dream about it really."
As for his season 2023, naturally Miles has set himself some goals and he is willing to work hard to try and make them happen.
"I definitely want to make the under 19s Blues State of Origin team, that would be a good one to play for, then SG Ball, Flegg, [NSW] Cup, NRL, anything there and even win a grand final in one of them.
"But the biggest goal would be to debut [in the NRL], it would be unreal to debut, so that's what I'm working for.
"I'll keep my head down and work and if the opportunity comes I'll take it.
"But yeah full-time, five days a week, I'm loving it. I'm living the dream for sure."
