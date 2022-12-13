THE Arts OutWest 2022 Live and Kicking music program will finish with a total of 67 shows, 75 acts, 21 venues and just over 12 months of live, original music across the Central West.
There are two shows to go.
THE School's Out For Summer Party, featuring Josie Laver, Riley and Ah-See, Jaffer and Robbie Mortimer, will be held on Friday, December 16 from 4.30pm to 9pm at Mortimers Wines, 780 Burrendong Way, Orange.
The last couple of years have been a challenge for many professions and teaching has been one of them.
School's Out offers teachers and their family and friends an opportunity to let their hair down and celebrate the end of year.
School's Out will feature the music of four local acts to take you through the afternoon and dance into the evening.
This is an 18-plus event. Tickets are $10: https://mortimerswines.com.au/event/the-schools-out-for-summer-party/
GENNI Kane will perform at Gang Gang Gallery on Sunday, December 18 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm at 206 Main Street, Lithgow.
Genni, her guitar and multi-instrumentalist Jon Wilby will set sail sonically on a journey through her personal stories of friends, family and the everyday comings and goings of small-town life in the Central West.
Tickets are $15: https://www.stickytickets.com.au/92s6u/live__kicking_with_genni_kane.aspx
We would like to congratulate Patrick Coomey, our music industry support officer, who has been instrumental in building this network.
Patrick has worked with musicians and venues across the Central West to create an exciting program of live music at a time when we all needed live shows and great tunes.
Arts OutWest's Live and Kicking was a 12-month project funded by the Australian Government through Live Music Australia.
IN 2022, visual artists from across the Central West were asked to use the While The World Waits CD of original music, produced by Kris Schubert, as a jumping off point and inspiration for new work.
This unique opportunity for regional visual artists to create artworks in response to regional music has been a labour of love for Arts OutWest.
The While The World Waits exhibition will keep touring the Central West in 2023.
Selected artists were asked to respond to one or more tracks, title or words on the album and events of 2020/21.
The exhibition showcases work from across all mediums. You will see painting, sculpture, drawing, ceramics, moving image, animation, photography, glass and textiles.
In 2023, we will be in Orange at the Corner Store Gallery from January 21 to February 5.
We will then head to Parkes, Cowra and Sydney, where we will wrap up this epic tour.
Thank you to all those in the region who have visited this exhibition. We have loved all the wonderful responses and your generous support for this show.
APPLICATIONS for the 2023 round of the Arts OutWest Country Arts Support Program (CASP) closed on Monday, December 5.
We received 27 applications and will be publicly announcing recipients in January 2023.
CASP is a small annual funding round supporting arts activities in the Central West that offer exciting outcomes for communities and creatives.
CASP funds payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage arts activities in local communities.
CASP is devolved funding from the NSW Government through Create NSW.
