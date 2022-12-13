Western Advocate
Live and Kicking program will finish the year with a bang | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:17pm, first published December 13 2022 - 1:31pm
Show number 65 of Live and Kicking with Josie Laver and Chloe Swannell was a wonderful afternoon of music at the Wildflower Café in Molong. Here, Patrick Coomey talks about the While The World Waits CD. Picture by Zenio Lapka, AOW

THE Arts OutWest 2022 Live and Kicking music program will finish with a total of 67 shows, 75 acts, 21 venues and just over 12 months of live, original music across the Central West.

