'Extra counselling' for Walgett Community College Primary School after Nathaniel Train's shootout with police

By Allison Hore
Updated December 13 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 2:52pm
THE Department of Education says extra support will be on offer for students and staff at a small public school in Walgett in the state's north after its former principal Nathaniel Train was shot dead by police after allegedly executing two officers in Queensland.

