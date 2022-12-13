BATHURST Regional Council will use almost $1.5 million in funding to get prepared for hundreds of new homes in the city's west and north.
Council has received $1.4m from the NSW Government and will add $90,000 of its own for stage one of what is called the Sawpit Creek Open Space Strategy.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said Bathurst Regional Council was one of 21 regional councils to receive money from the $30 million Regional Housing Fund.
"The funding is an incentive for the council doing the planning work necessary to implement the Regional Housing Taskforce's recommendations locally and fast-track the delivery of new housing in its region," Mr Toole said.
"Half of the funding will be given upfront, while the remainder will be delivered if the strategic planning initiative milestones have been met."
Mr Toole said the Regional Housing Taskforce had recommended the development of a stormwater contributions plan that will allow the apportionment of costs for future housing projects in the Kelloshiel Creek catchment at Eglinton.
He said Bathurst Regional Council will need to complete this by the end of 2022 to be eligible for the second phase of funding.
"This important planning work will lay the foundation to enable the delivery of 374 new homes in Bathurst by 2040," he said.
Plans for the Sawpit Creek Open Space Reserve - between Ophir Road and the Mitchell Highway - were given the rubber stamp at Bathurst Regional Council's February 2021 meeting.
The plan includes stormwater management and drainage; a cycleway/footpath from the Mitchell Highway at Windradyne through to the existing Kath Knowles Walkway adjacent to the Macquarie River; and open grass level areas for active recreation.
The aim is for the project to be constructed parallel to the Windy 1100 housing subdivision to provide recreational space for the residents moving into the new homes.
Engineering services director Darren Sturgiss estimated in February 2021 that the Sawpit Creek Open Space Reserve project would cost $4 million to complete, to be funded by future council budgets and possible government grants.
In terms of the Regional Housing Fund, Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the goal was "to enable the fast-tracking of new housing supply to meet growing demand in the region, providing opportunities for more affordable housing within the hub of the Central West".
Minister for Planning and Minister for Homes Anthony Roberts said the NSW Government is focused on getting homes built, with the right infrastructure in place from the get-go.
"We are helping 21 high-growth regional councils deliver 25 new projects that will provide services, open space and connections to fast-track a pipeline of new homes," he said.
"This funding will help accelerate infrastructure and open space projects that will directly support more than 46,000 new homes where they're needed in regional NSW.
"The strategic work needed to be done to receive this funding could pave the way for more than 113,000 new homes across these local government areas by 2040."
The NSW Government says strategic planning milestones must be met by December 31, 2022 to qualify for the second phase of funding, with nominated infrastructure projects to be completed by December 31, 2023.
