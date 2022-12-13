Western Advocate

Bathurst Regional Council receives $1.4 million from NSW Government's Regional Housing Fund

December 13 2022 - 7:30pm
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole.

BATHURST Regional Council will use almost $1.5 million in funding to get prepared for hundreds of new homes in the city's west and north.

