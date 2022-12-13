BATHURST Cycling Club riders had the rare opportunity to test themselves against international competition during the weekend's Sydney 1000 event at the Canterbury Velodrome in Tempe.
Among the best results for the Bathurst team was Ebony Robinson claiming the NSW under 17s keirin championship while Charlotte Lovett and Jenna Gallagher both finished on the podium in the major wheelrace events for their age groups.
Cadel Lovett enjoyed his first taste of international racing in the keirin and the omnium, against the likes of Irish national sprint champion Conor Rowley and other visiting riders George Nemilostivijs (Latvia), Lance Abshire (USA) and Dongin Shin (South Korea).
Bathurst's Eliza Bennett also enjoyed the chance to take on some top level athletes in the elite women's division, and almost added to the club's haul of wheelrace podiums when she finished fourth in her race.
Bennett was third in sprint qualifying, with a time of 11.760 putting her just behind USA's Maddie Godby and New Zealand's Rebecca Petch, and would ultimately finished behind the American rider in the battle for the bronze medal.
Bennett also qualified for the top ranked keirin final where she came home fourth.
The chance go up against riders outside of Oceania was a great experience for Bennett.
"It was a big weekend with great racing. We had Friday night racing as well with a casual sprint round, which had me a bit tired before the actual day of racing, but it went really well," she said.
"It was a UCI event which meant there was a couple of international riders, so it was great to test myself against them. We had a Canadian and an American in my events, so that's the biggest variety I've ever had."
While Bennett narrowly missed out on the podium in the main event she's hopeful the busy weekend can kick start a great season on the track.
"At night we had the actual Sydney 1000, which is the wheelrace with the prizemoney on the line, and everyone's always keen to race in that," she said.
"Wheelraces are brutal, and they're quite long, so they're not made for sprinters. I only just missed out in that one, and got fourth. That was a little annoying but I still went alright.
"I've had the head down and training pretty hard. We haven't had too much racing because it's still early days in the season. That's why this race was great, because you're able to see that the training is working and you're not out there doing it for no reason.
"The 200m qualifier is always a great test to see how you're going. It's obviously a bit different on the outdoor track, but the idea was to go there and execute my race plans and make sure I was learning on the way, knowing that there's bigger things like nationals coming up."
