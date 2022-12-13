Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst Cycling Club members enjoy strong results at Sydney 1000 meeting at Tempe

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:30pm, first published December 13 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST Cycling Club riders had the rare opportunity to test themselves against international competition during the weekend's Sydney 1000 event at the Canterbury Velodrome in Tempe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.