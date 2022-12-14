Man who pleaded guilty to drug supply, affray to learn his fate next month

A MAN who pleaded guilty to drug supply and affray will learn his fate next month.
Kurt Toole, 32, of Sunbright Road, Kelso, appeared before Bathurst District Court on Tuesday, December 13, having been in custody since October after pleading guilty to two counts of supplying a prohibited drug greater than indictable and affray.
He was originally scheduled to be sentenced on December 13, but Judge Graham Turnbull said, on the day, he was unable to go ahead with sentencing due to his schedule.
"It is the end of term this week. There is no time," he said.
"My ambition is to set down a time that is the most convenient time.
"This man is in custody and it should be dealt with urgently."
Toole's matter was put over to Monday, January 30, 2023, where he will face the Sydney Downing Centre in person for sentence hearing.
Two further supply prohibited drug greater than indictable charges, to which he has not pleaded guilty or been convicted of, will also be taken into account on sentencing, in what is known as a "Form 1" procedure.
He will remain in custody until the sentence hearing.
