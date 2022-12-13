A fundraiser for Daffodil Cottage Cancer Care saw just over $985 going to the centre thanks to a day's guided fly-fishing on the Turon with Peter Morse and a day with Royce Shanks fishing for luderick in Sydney and the Huge Raffle draw resulted in happy anglers leaving with prizes donated by The Inland Waterways Rejuvenation Association, Kayaks 2 Fish, Bathurst Regional Cranes, Gavin Carter Concreting, Agile Arbor, Rustic Café Sofala, 4WD Zone Bathurst and Ryder Homestead as well as two gold nuggets donated by local prospectors.