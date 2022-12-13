Western Advocate

Rescheduled 2022 Sofala Carp Blitz attracts a healthy crowd

By Sofala Cas Secretary Colin Gordon
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 3:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE Sofala Carp Blitz, after being rescheduled due to flooding, attracted a good crowd as 182 anglers registered for the event on the bank of the Turon River at Sofala.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.