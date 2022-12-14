Western Advocate
Bathurst Presbyterian Church to host Christmas carol service at Machattie Park

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 15 2022 - 12:16pm, first published December 14 2022 - 2:00pm
Bathurst Presbyterian Church musicians Luke Padgett, Tony McBurney, Aislinn McBurney and Angus Porter. Picture by Bradley Jurd.

BATHURST Presbyterian Church will bring Christmas carols to the lawns of Machattie Park this Sunday morning, to celebrate the festive season.

