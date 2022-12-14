BATHURST Presbyterian Church will bring Christmas carols to the lawns of Machattie Park this Sunday morning, to celebrate the festive season.
While there'll be plenty of carols to sing along to, there'll be lots of entertainment for children too, with people encouraged to bring a camping chair or a picnic rug, as well as some lunch for afterwards.
Bathurst Presbyterian Church pastor Tristan Merkel said Christmas carols are always a great way to celebrate the festive season.
"We love celebrating Christmas," he said.
"Christmas can be a time when life is tough; stress, loneliness, grief, and tension seem to all come out at Christmas.
"But it's also a time of celebration and joy, as we take holidays, see family, and give gifts. Christmas carols are just one of the fun ways to celebrate the season, and doing it in Machattie Park gives it all an element of flexibility and fun."
Pastor Merkel said there's plenty to love about Christmas, especially the good news of Jesus.
"There's lots to love about Christmas, and as a church at Bathurst Presbyterian what we love most is Jesus," he said.
"Jesus is good news of great joy. He came to save the lost and lonely, the empty and broken, the sinners. It's why Christmas carols are so bright and festive."
Bathurst Presbyterian Church has invited the entire Bathurst community to attend the carols on Sunday, which are expected to commence from 10am.
The Presbyterian church will also host to services to celebrate Christmas, one on Christmas Eve at 6pm and one on Christmas Day at 9am.
