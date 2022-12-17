Western Advocate

In praise of the smaller things in this big, bustling, busy city | Our say

December 17 2022 - 12:00pm
Nola Ryan and Shirley Bennett at the Macquarie View Tennis Club.

AMID all the big things happening in Bathurst - big new housing estates, big new commercial developments on the Great Western Highway, a big investment in new lanes on the Great Western Highway itself - it is easy to miss some of the smaller things.

