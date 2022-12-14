THE best performers of what's been a memorable Panorama Motorcycling Club's 2022 season were acknowledged during Sunday's presentation night.
The weekend's presentation night came not long after the Panorama Motorcycle Club picked up a number of major awards at the NSW Motorcycling awards night, including Club of the Year.
The highly coveted MX Rider Of The Year prize went the way of Jack Arrow, who won three racing categories during the year's Beard Brothers Series.
Ashton Hickey (Junior MX Rider Of The Year), Jack Kearney (Enduro Rider Of The Year), Jesse Dale (Jake Carroll Memorial), Michael O'Connor (Most Improved), Ashley Habkouk (Senior Female), Eleanor Beech (Junior Female), Flynn Beard (Junior Dirt Track Rider Of The Year) and Jett Carter (Keith Johnson & Tony McGrath Unlimited Solo) were the other major award winners.
PMCC president Mick Kovac said it's been a year of brilliant achievements for the club's committee and its members.
"It's great to look back on a really great year. We were lucky enough with the weather that we didn't get any washed out days, unlike a lot of other clubs, and it's great to recognise club members for their help and the riders for the effort they've put in," he said.
"Jack Arrow took out a heap of awards, which was earned from all the hard work he put in. We had a lot of our younger riders rewarded for their training as well, which is good to see.
"Our numbers have been a big positive, and also the number of helpers that we've had."
Sunday also saw the leading riders of the 2022 Beard Brothers Series presented with their prizes.
In the senior divisions the top step on the podiums belonged to Ashley Habkouk (MXW), Lachlan Bunting (MXV), Jesse Dale (Clubman) and Jack Arrow (Pro, MX1 and MX2).
Junior winners were Eleanor Beech (Girls), Kye Sproule (Div 2 and 65cc 7-9), Carter Thomas (65cc 10-12 and 85cc 9-12), Ashton Hickey (85cc 12-14), Banjo Lorenz (85cc 14-16) and Aiden Waddell (125cc and 250cc Juniors).
The club has also released their calendar for the 2023 season on Wednesday morning.
The new Beard Brothers series will get underway with back-to-back rounds on March 12 and 19 while the sixth and final round will run on August 27.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
