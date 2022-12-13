This year's Andrew Tree Upholstery spring competition grand final was hailed the 'boilover of the century' as Sarah Tree's Team Wingbacks of Dave Craft, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Sarah Tree and Frank Buckley stormed home to beat the hot favourites.
Team Chesterfields of Matt Tree, Iron Lady Allyson Schumacher, Rebekah Fisher, Robert Mack and Stacey Markwick went in as favourites but went down eight sets to four.
The star players in this match were no doubt captain Sarah Tree and Frank Buckley for the winning side.
Both players were the only two players of the 10 players to take to the court to win all of there four sets.
Tree looked sharp and totally focused playing some brilliant tennis to bury her opponents.
You could say it was an impressive captain's knock to help steer her side to a most captivating victory.
Her 7-5, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 sets wins were a real game changer in this match.
With regular number five player Graeme Stapleton out due to social club commitments Tree called upon experienced campaigner Frank Buckley to substitute.
Buckley had big shoes to fill but that didn't deter him as he turned back the clock playing some very smart tennis in his 7-6, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3 sets win.
Coming into this match as a super sub Buckley was in no small way responsible for help guiding his side to a great victory.
Wingbacks Dave Craft saved his best tennis for the final as he let his racket do the talking in his 6-4, 7-5 sets win.
Bailey Honeyman too dug deep showing his opponents no mercy winning one set 6-4.
Harry Dang was was in full flight and battled on gamely all day winning two sets 6-2, 6-2.
Winning captain Tree praised her players for there gutsy win.
"We came into this match as the underdogs. I gave my side strict instructions to play with a fortune favours the brave attitude, well it worked and worked well," Tree said.
Losing captain 'Iron Lady' Allyson Schumacher was in not a happy chappy after the match and only had one word to say: "Gobsmacked".
Well folks it was a really spectacular grand final with some champagne tennis to wow the crowd.
A huge thank you to our sponsor Andrew Tree Upholstery for coming on board to support this year's spring competition, to match conveynor Allyson Schumacher for running the competition, to Graeme and Libby Stapleton for cooking for all the players, and to all the players for showing their true loyalty in making this year's spring competition a huge success. Bravo guys.
As this will be my last column for the year, I would like wish all the Eglinton players and their families, a very happy and safe Christmas, and a most prosperous and healthy New Year.
