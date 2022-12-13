Western Advocate
Tennis Talk | Wingbacks spring an upset in Eglinton grand final

By John Bullock
Updated December 14 2022 - 1:17pm, first published 9:00am
This year's Andrew Tree Upholstery spring competition grand final was hailed the 'boilover of the century' as Sarah Tree's Team Wingbacks of Dave Craft, Bailey Honeyman, Harry Dang, Sarah Tree and Frank Buckley stormed home to beat the hot favourites.

