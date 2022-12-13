Western Advocate

UPDATED | Fire almost out at Bathurst Waste Management Centre

Updated December 14 2022 - 10:18am, first published 10:08am
A FIRE at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre is almost out, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

