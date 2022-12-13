UPDATED | Fire almost out at Bathurst Waste Management Centre

A FIRE at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre is almost out, according to the NSW Rural Fire Service.
Chifley-Lithgow Team operational officer Brett Taylor said the RFS received a call about the fire - in an open shipping container that holds e-waste - at 8.40am and Perthville, Bathurst and Eglinton brigades responded.
They were joined by NSW Fire and Rescue.
Upon the RFS brigades' arrival, according to Mr Taylor, black smoke was visible at the scene.
He said RFS and Fire and Rescue firefighters donned breathing apparatus as they attacked the fire and the waste management centre had to be closed due to possible hazardous smoke.
He said the waste management centre was still closed as of about 15 minutes ago, when he left the scene.
He said the fire was almost out and firefighters were in the process of opening the container and pulling it apart to get to the seat of the fire.
EARLIER
A NUMBER of fire trucks are on the scene of a blaze at the Bathurst Waste Management Centre on Wednesday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW Media told the Western Advocate that a triple-0 call was received at 8.38am this morning to say there was a fire in an e-waste 30-foot container that had televisions, fridges and the like in it.
Two NSW Fire and Rescue trucks from Bathurst and one from Kelso attended to assist the Rural Fire Service, as the fire is in an RFS area.
NSW Fire and Rescue Media said the fire was well alight and large volumes of smoke were visible when its trucks attended.
When the Western Advocate was at the waste management centre at about 9.20am, there were a number of vehicles, including two garbage trucks, queued near the entrance to the centre and smoke was still visible inside.
The Western Advocate has been told that the RFS has taken command of the scene and NSW Fire and Rescue will continue to assist, including with pumping operations.
