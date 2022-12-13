The final week of the Rookies kicked off on Saturday with three members of the club travelling to Orange City Bowling Club to see who would go through to the Zone finals. Des Sanders, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan, all gave it their best. It was disappointing for Greg and Des who only played one game as the third player in their group from Lithgow didn't turn up. Greg made it to the final game against Bathurst City's Suzie Williams but fell short of making it through. A great effort by all involved and a big thanks to Orange City for holding this event. This is how the rest of the week rolled: