Bathurst Bowls | City continues its reign in clash against Country

Updated December 14 2022 - 10:31am, first published 10:00am
BATHURST CITY

Last weekend the Club held the annual "Across the River", City vs Country competition. Once again, City triumphed as it has for the past five years or so. Although City won only three of the six games, their total of 125 shots beat Country's 115.

