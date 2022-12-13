Last weekend the Club held the annual "Across the River", City vs Country competition. Once again, City triumphed as it has for the past five years or so. Although City won only three of the six games, their total of 125 shots beat Country's 115.
Game 1, rink 1: Country side led by Ron Cambey with Jim Grives and Phil Murray defeated City side comprising John Archer, John McDonagh and Bruce Rich. Ron's team was always in control starting with eight shots on the board after five ends. Arch's team scored three shots before another lean period of four ends. After eleven ends the score stood at 14-3, after fifteen it was 21-7 and finished on 30-16.
Game 2, rink 2: Country team led by Paul Rodenhuis with Junior Flynn Armstrong and Barry McPherson beat the City team of Denis Oxley with Daniel Prasad and Grant Brunton. It was close for the first nine ends, with City leading Country by a shot, 5-4. From there, Country lost only five single shots on their way to an 18-10 win. Junior Flynn played very well in his first competition game.
Game 3, rink 3: The City team, comprising Alex Birkens, Mick Simmons and Kevin Miller defeated the Country team of Mick Hall, Bryan Bromfield and Louise Hall, 22-13. City started well, having ten shots after four ends. This lead was held for the rest of the game, Country never getting close.
Game 4, rink 4: A close win for the Country team, made up from Nev Townsend, Anthony Morrissey and Bob Foster. Their City opponents were Garry Hotham, Annette Myers and Arch Ledger. Country were well away, having eleven shots scored after five ends. Six ends later, City were only four shots behind on 15-11. City then slowly crept up to be level then one shot ahead 22-21 in the penultimate end. A five for Country gave them the 26-22 win.
Game 5, rink 5: A strong City result in this game; Skip Ray Fitzalan, Ray Noonan and Braydon Noonan prevailed over the team of Bob Lindsay, Chris Stafford and Ian Shaw with the score of 26-16. After opening their account with a two in the first end, Country had a scoreless run of ten ends while City added seventeen to their score. The gap was too great, but County reduced the margin to ten shots.
Game 6, rink 6: The City team of Norm Hayes, Joe Young and Brian Burke was too strong for the Country team of Annette McPherson, Trevor Kellock and Judy Rodenhuis. City led 15-2 after eight ends and Country had no answer. The final score was 29-12.
Following the Match, the annual Presentations were made.
Bowler of the Year: Susie Simmons
Most Improved Bowler: Chris Stafford
Clubman of the Year: Bob Foster.
In other news, Susie Simmons won the Zone 4 Rookies Final in Parkes on Sunday. Susie won her three sectional rounds before going into the Finals She now will go to the State Finals.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 7th December 2022
It was a chilly winy, showery afternoon but still, 24 players turned up for a game. Conditions worsened during the afternoon with persistent showers, so play was called off around 3:30.
Game 1, rink 16: Norm Hayes and Julie Martello had a close game against Daniel Prasad and Paul Rodenhuis with the score of 12-7 after fourteen ends. Daniel and Paul led 7-5 after the ninth end but then Norm enjoyed hitting the targets that Paul set up for him. Norm and Julie took the last five ends and seven shots.
Game 2, rink 17: Joe Young and Arch Ledger beat Denis Oxley and Barry McPherson 16-12 after sixteen ends. Denis and Barry were one-up 7-6 after the ninth end but Joe and Arch came back strongly by winning eight shots in six ends.
Game 3, rink 18: A close one-shot win went to Kevin Miller and Judy Rodenhuis, playing against Annette McPherson and John Martin. Kevin and Judy were 5-1 up after five ends when they fell in a hole for the next six ends. Meanwhile Annette and John added nine shots so after eleven ends, the score was 10-5. A single, followed by a five in the thirteenth and final end saw Kevin and Judy 11-10 winners.
Game 4, rink 19: Another one-shot win, this time to Pat Duff playing with Nev Townsend against Bob Lindsay and Phil Murray. Pat and Nev led 6-5 then 10-5 after ten ends. Bob and Phil came back to take a one-shot lead, 12-11 in the sixteenth end. A couple of singles for Pat and Nev gave them the 13-12 win after eighteen ends.
Bathurst Real Estate Juniors
Chris Stafford and Flynn Armstrong played against Nolan Stafford and Paul Rodenhuis in a game of three-bowl pairs. Chris and Flynn were in good form leading throughout. The fina score after eight ends was 9-2. The Juniors sessions are now in recess until school resumes next year.
By the Bowling Shark
The final week of the Rookies kicked off on Saturday with three members of the club travelling to Orange City Bowling Club to see who would go through to the Zone finals. Des Sanders, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan, all gave it their best. It was disappointing for Greg and Des who only played one game as the third player in their group from Lithgow didn't turn up. Greg made it to the final game against Bathurst City's Suzie Williams but fell short of making it through. A great effort by all involved and a big thanks to Orange City for holding this event. This is how the rest of the week rolled:
Tuesday 6 December 2022
Rink 9: Peter Hope and Peter Zylstra were level on the 13th (11 all) against Russ McPherson and Jeff Adams. During the back end of the match there was nothing between both teams with Team Adams scraping in for victory 18-17.
Rink 10: Paul Jenkins, Tim Pickstone (swing bowler) and Dennis Harvey were also in a battle for the lead against Gary Cameron, Tim Pickstone and Robyn Moore. With level scores on the 10th (8-all), 12th (10-all), 15th (13 all) and yet again on the 18th (15-all). It also went down to the wire with Team Moore taking the win 17-16.
Rink 11: Peter Mathis, Peter Phegan and John Bosson saw the lead briefly against Robert Raithby, Ted Parker and Ron McGarry. From the 6th end Team McGarry took control of the match to run away winners 26-11.
Rink 12: Terry Chifley, Terry Clark and Terry Burke levelled the match twice against Tony Smith, Graham Scott and Max Elms. With the scores tied on the 9th (8-all) and again on the 11th (9-all), Team Burke opened the scoring gates from the 13th to take the lead to the end to win 24-16.
Rink 13: Bryce Peard, Ian Warren and Allan Clark were 2 all on the 3rd against Bill Mackie, Mick Burke and Brian Hope. Team Hope took control of the match from there, until Team Clark fought back to level the match again on the 17th (15 all) and again on the 19th (16 all). In the end Team Hope won 19-17.
Rink 14: Josh Roberson and Paul Galvin had the lead for the first 8 ends (10-7), until the opposition of Greg Hallett and Noel Witney took over from the 11th. From there it was all Team Witney who ran away with the win 25-19.
Wednesday 7 December 2022
Rink 10: Val Zylstra and Leonie McGarry had a fight on their hands against Sue Murray and Mel Parker. Team McGarry looked to be in the box seat until the 9th end when Team Parker took the lead and carried it to the end to win 15-10.
Rink 11: Liz Draper and Ron McGarry missed fired from the start against Maureen Taylor and Pauline Clark who gave the opposition a lesson. Team Clark dominated from start to finish to win big 17-4.
Rink 12: Beryl Flanagan, Graham Scott and Robyn Adams took it too Merle Stephens, Sally Colebatch and Allan Clark. With Team Clark looking set for a big win, Team Adams fought back and nearly made an upset win, but just fell short 13-15.
Saturday 10 December 2022
Rink 9: Andrew Moffatt and Noel Witney played catch up against Peter Hope and Dennis Harvey. The fight was level on the 9th (7 all) and again on the 11th (8 all). Team Witney pushed ahead after this and went on to win the match 28-15.
Rink 10: Josh Robinson and John Finlay were behind 9-4 by the 9th against Trevor Sharpham and Tim Pickstone. Team Finlay went on to win the next 6 ends straight to give them the buffer they need to take the win 25-16.
Rink 11: Robert Rooke (swing bowler), Terry Clark and Jeff Adams were down by 10 points by the 13th (6-16) against Robert Rooke, Robert Raithby and Peter Zylstra. Team Zylstra was too strong in the end to run away with the victory 20-15.
Rink 12: Ted Parker, Jim Clark and Allan Clark were dominating the opposition of Peter Mathis, Peter Phegan and Max Elms with a 14-6 lead by the 12th. Team Elms tried their best to get back in the match but fell short in the end 19-17.
Rink 13: Ron Hollebone, John Toole and Terry Burke opened the scoring with 2 points against Ian Warren, Ron Hogan and Ron McGarry. Team Burke was stuck on 2 points for the first 8 ends for the opposition taking advantage of this and controlling the points on the board. Team McGarry winning 27-12.
What a great week at the Majellan Bowling Club. Come on down over this festive season and enjoy the great atmosphere we have to offer. So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
