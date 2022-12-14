Western Advocate

Train derailment at Linden delays Blue Mountains services

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated December 14 2022 - 11:21am, first published 11:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A freight train has derailed near Linden, resulting in the closure of the Blue Mountains line. File picture

A FREIGHT train derailment on the Blue Mountains has brought about a dramatic halt to train services from the Central West to Sydney.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.