IT'S BEEN four months since the big iron gates at the entrance to the Bathurst Golf Club Driving Range have been opened for the public.
After months of continual rain and inclement weather, the range was left flooded and muddy, and the difficult decision was made to temporarily close.
But that is all set to change over the weekend.
Thanks to the recent sunshine and hot weather, the driving range will be teeing off again for the public, something owner Matt Barrett is desperately looking forward to.
"We're reopening this Saturday, the seventeenth, at 9am," Mr Barrett said.
One of the major reasons as to why Mr Barrett is excited to open up again, is to help assist others in building their skills, something he is very passionate about.
"I'm looking forward to helping people with their golf," he said.
"I get a big kick out of seeing people start the game, improve their golf, maybe helping an A-grader tweak his swing a little bit and improve by one or two shots.
"Just the satisfaction in seeing people play the game that I love playing. I've really missed that."
The reopening coincides with one of the busiest periods in the year for the range.
"School holidays are just starting, so we want to get the kids back up here and start some programs in the new year," Mr Barrett said.
"Maybe over Christmas time people got some new clubs and they want to come and use them and now they can."
During the holiday season, Mr Barrett is hoping to see a wide range of people come through the gates.
"We hope to see a large mix of people," he said.
"Families come down, people with disabilities, NDIS people and carers bringing people down for a bit of exercise, and grandparents bring their grandchildren down, it's really wonderful to see that."
Despite having obvious negative implications for the business as a whole, according to Mr Barrett the decision to close was entirely necessary.
"We're very flat on the flood plain so continual rain and heavy downpours from August onwards have just made it too difficult for people to hit golf balls," he said.
When the grounds become wet and muddy, it makes the recovery of golf balls almost impossible.
"Unfortunately I lose all the golf balls, they wash away ... or stick into the ground and we can't retrieve them," he said.
"It can be hundreds of dollars a day lost to golf balls."
As well as the grounds of the range becoming sodden, the recent flooding also damaged the flooring of the reception area at the driving range.
"We had to get the carpet cleaned, and we gave the place a good clean up," Mr Barrett said.
"It's time to open up. It feels like a fresh start which is good."
The driving range will be open from Tuesday to Sunday each week, from 9am on weekends and 10:30am on weekdays.
