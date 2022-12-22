Making marks, taking titles: Bathurst's biggest stories from the 2022 AFL Central West season

IT was a beautiful sight to see AFL Central West junior and senior competitions back with full regular season and finals for the first time in three years, and we saw many amazing chapters added to the competition's history throughout 2022.
The Bathurst Bushrangers' senior men's team went through their season without a loss, the Bathurst Giants senior women's team made it three straight titles while the city's players dominated season best and fairest and the grand final best on ground prizes this year.
Here's the A-Z of the biggest AFL Central West stories from the season and the best Bathurst performances throughout 2022...
HE steered the Bathurst Bushrangers to an AFL Central West senior men's tier one premiership and Matt Archer also got to celebrate a big milestone along the way.
Archer brought up his 200th senior appearance during the team's thumping regular season win over the Orange Tigers, 26-17-173 to 6-5-41.
It was a great way for the Bushrangers co-coach to celebrate the occasions, as it was the biggest win he'd been involved with at the team for six years.
"It only seems like yesterday I was running around for my first senior game, I've obviously enjoyed it, time flies when you're having fun," Archer said following the win.
"It's just not something I really thought about to be honest, I just enjoy playing football every week and just sort of show up and do it and all of a sudden you're at 200."
Since his debut season in seniors, Archer has gone on to win six premierships and in four of those he acted as player-coach.
BATHURST Giants' premiership-winning under 17s coach Brad Broes was named as the AFL Central West's senior coach of the year for 2022.
Broes had been working with the under 17s team for the past five years and showed an ability to build up a strong squad year to year, which culminated in a brilliant grand final victory over the Orange Tigers this season.
Broes told the Giants to make the right adjustments in defence heading into the final quarter of the grand final, and that's what they did.
They had a six point margin going into the last term but it only grew from that point, because they managed to hold the Tigers completely scoreless for the fourth quarter.
It was a testament to Broes' coaching ability to get his team to develop into a force as the year progressed.
"It's hard to describe the feeling given where this side started. We dropped our first two games and we had a lot of bottom-age kids, and six first-year players. Now coming away with a 21-point here is unbelievable," Broes said following the grand final win.
"At half-time I need reiterated to them about the need to convert their opportunities and make most of their possessions. The third quarter was tough but at the last break I told them that they've got 15 minutes to make a name for themselves and then they're done. They did that.
BATHURST Giants' Cooper Brien claimed a major prize double this AFL Central West men's tier one season, with the competition best and fairest and grand final best on ground honours going his way.
Brien was a rock for the Giants midfield through the season, and he also earned his club's player of the season title for his efforts.
Such was his impact during the grand final clash against the Bathurst Bushrangers that he was named the best on ground in a losing squad.
It was almost a season of AFL that didn't unfold for Brien, but his coach Mark Kennedy was very thankful that the talented player decided to play.
"He's always been a kid around the club that's had plenty of talent and keenness to learn," Kennedy said.
"At the beginning of this year he was going to go and play rugby league, so we're so lucky he actually changed his mind and hung around with us and has now been rewarded for an absolutely fantastic season."
LUCY Driscoll's season was nothing short of dominant.
The Bathurst Bushrangers player was named the year's AFL Central West youth girls' best and fairest for 2022 after she played a major factor in the team's premiership-winning season.
Driscoll helped lead the Bushrangers to victory over the Orange Tigers, 3-9-27 to 2-2-14, in the grand final, and even found seven goals on the to the decider.
She also made her women's first grade debut against Dubbo Demons on July 30 and was named the Bushrangers' players' player for the match.
The one thing that really stood out about Driscoll's 2022 season was her work ethic.
"She just loves her footy and is so dedicated. She listens to everything you tell her and takes it on board," Driscoll's club coach Brian Matheson.
"She's a great team player. She'll basically play wherever I want her to play. If I say I need her to play in the backline, which she did normally play, she'd play there. If she had to play up forward, she'd excel up there. Even on the ball, she'll have a run around."
IT was a tough season for the Bathurst Bushrangers AFL Central West senior women's team but there were bright spots still to be found throughout the year's action.
One of those was when Angela Evans scored two of the three Bathurst Bushrangers goals in the team's stunning final round victory over the Dubbo Demons.
Evans' brace and Amelia Dunlop's goal saw the Bushrangers stun the visitors 3-1-19 to 2-3-15 at George Park 2, one week before the clubs were due to meet in their preliminary final encounter.
"We had a really good start, and then no-one scored in the last quarter," Bushrangers coach Pat Fisher said.
"We had the ball forward for a lot of the last quarter and a half, and we kept it down there which limited their scoring. It's a great result for us a week out from finals. We're very happy with the result and I'm proud of the girls."
Unfortunately for the Bushrangers they couldn't repeat that success, going down 5-3-33 to 1-1-7 at George Park 1 the following weekend, but it should still be seen as a positive sign for the club moving forward.
WHILE the AFL Central West was able to return safely at the start of 2021 following the initial COVID-19 outbreak, the joy was short lived because another wave of the virus brought the season to a close before grand final could be played.
The 2022 season was the first time in three years that we had a completely unaffected or altered season of Aussie rules to enjoy in the Central West, and it delivered us plenty of memorable moments.
The loss of the 2021 finals was a particularly cruel blow to the Bathurst Giants' senior men's team, who were in a prime position to take home their first title in that division when they were the first team to qualify for the grand final.
Giants battled strongly, with a weakened side this season, to push the Bathurst Bushrangers the whole way in an 11-point loss to their unbeaten cross-city rivals.
Bushrangers hosted both the junior and senior grand final days, with crowds out in full force from all clubs to put on a long-awaited show of support on the biggest two days of the season.
NELL Griffin was the standout choice for the player of the grand final award following the Bathurst Bushrangers' youth girls triumph in the decider.
Cool heads were needed across the park when the Bushrangers found themselves down by 12 points after the opening term, and none played more composed than Griffin.
Griffin was a notable goal kicker for the Bathurst club throughout the year, though not only did she get on the scoreboard in the team's comeback grand final win but she also showed plenty of enthusiasm off the ball to win back possession.
Across her 12 games in the season Griffin scored at a rate of 1.5 goals a game.
The rising Bushrangers talent could prove to be a vital piece of the puzzle for the club's senior team moving forward.
"We've got some fantastic youth girls coming up with the likes of Jade Leven and Lucy Driscoll. Nell Griffin was best on ground for the youth girls final so it would be great to see them put on a senior women's jersey in the upcoming years," Bushrangers senior women's coach Pat Fisher said.
BATHURST Bushrangers first grade men's co-coach Tim Hunter once again had a memorable season on the field, with a premiership to celebrate, but it was an achievement away from the ground that was his biggest highlight of 2022.
Hunter was named the AFL's Secondary School Teacher of the Year for his contributions towards promoting and growing the game among kids in the city.
The Bushies mentor was just thrilled to take out the NSW/ACT prize, let alone the national honour. That latter prize earned him a visit to the AFL grand final at the MCG and a spot in the grand final parade.
"For me, I think it's the greatest game we can play and if I can provide a way for more kids to play it then I'm all for it," Hunter said after his AFL grand final experience.
"It's such an amazing sport, and it's nice to even have a small part in helping people play it."
Hunter has been a big advocate for the game of Australian rules in Bathurst after he came across to the city from Broken Hill for university 12 years ago, and has carried that enthusiasm into his teaching role at Bathurst High School.
AFL Central West clubs continued to throw their support behind the Indigenous round for another season.
Clubs sported special jerseys for the occasion, to celebrate and acknowledge traditional owners of the land and to also give recognition to Indigenous players and volunteers throughout the competition.
The Bathurst Giants women's side certainly made the most of their appearance in the jersey.
They easily accounted for cross-city rivals Bushrangers 16-13-109 to 3-1-19, with Hailee Taylor finding the most success as she booted five majors.
Given Taylor designed the special Indigenous round jerseys the Giants women wore - and organised many other aspects of the day - it was a fitting haul.
"Hailee did an amazing job this year setting it all up. She's a proud Indigenous woman and we are 100 percent there to support her and support her culture," Giants coach Liz Kennedy said.
"It was really cool to see everyone get around it, the Bushies were really supportive too. It's one round we will always celebrate ... we want to make a big deal out of it."
A MAJOR goal for the Bathurst Bushrangers each AFL Central West season is to claim derby victory against the Bathurst Giants, but in one game this year the club had a bigger goal on their mind.
That goal was create a conversation, and to raise funds, for mental health.
One of the derby contests in 2022 doubled up as the Mental Health Round, and for the occasion Bushrangers wore a special jersey for the round sporting the Black Dog Institute's logo.
"I think across our whole club, everyone at the club has been affected in some way by mental health," Bathurst Lady Bushrangers captain Ciara Kearns said.
"Everyone here is so passionate about it, it's a big drive for us, we've all seen people impacted by it. People didn't talk about mental health in the past, which was crazy, so it's good people are talking about it more now."
Black Dog celebrated 20 years of research into mental health during 2022.
It has shown that around five million Australians each year are impacted by mental illness.
JAMES King made his first season as the Bathurst Bushrangers president one to remember.
King took over the role that Alex Sparks had held for three years and wasted no time talking to club stalwarts and committee members to establish goals and outcomes for 2022.
The new president at the Bushrangers is still relatively new to Bathurst, having moved five years ago, but always had a desire to become involved with the community through sport.
He oversaw the club during a very successful season, which included a senior men's and youth girls premiership.
He's excited to see the club strive to achieve even bigger heights in the near future.
"The first year for me was always going to be about trying to learn the job, the second year is about trying to put my polish on it," King said.
"I've got a junior focus so hosting the junior grand final day was really a marque for us and hosting back-to-back grand final days in the space of six days was something we were really excited about."
ACROSS the entire junior best and fairest awards there was one age group where both the Bathurst Giants and Bathurst Bushrangers managed to lock up the winner and runner-up prizes.
Giants' Connor Hobby and Bushrangers' Joseah Driscoll will be two Bathurst juniors to watch in the years to come, after they were named the winner and runner-up respectively in the AFL Central West under 12s best and fairest category.
The pair of Bathurst stars were graduated Development Squad participants.
Hobby's brilliant 2022 season also saw him collect a Western PSSA AFL team berth, while Driscoll and fellow under 12s best and fairest placegetter Jack Sara also managed to reach the same level.
Hobby's been a long-time Giants junior and is certain to rack up many big appearances in the years to come.
"Connor is now top age 12s and he's already reached 50 games. He also played every game of 14s," Giants president Kathy Sloan said.
HOW does the feeling of winning your club's third straight AFL Central West senior women's title get even better? By being named best on ground after you were at risk of not even playing the game.
It's a moment that Molly McCrossin was able to savour after her excellent performance in the Giants' big grand final victory over the Dubbo Demons this year.
McCrossin built towards the big performance with a great 2022 campaign, scoring nine goals in her 11 regular season games.
She made a big impact at the senior level after coming up from the youth girls competition.
Her grand final appearance almost didn't eventuate, after there were concerns around her injured hamstring.
"My physio was a bit nervous for me to come back that early, but she knew I was going to play the grand final," McCrossin said.
NOT many players made a bigger statement across any of the year's AFL Central West competitions than star Bathurst Bushrangers senior men's tier one recruit Nathan Smith.
Smith finished the season as the leading goalscorer, with 58 majors in the regular season plus one more in the Bushrangers' grand final victory.
He also finished second in the competition's best and fairest voting despite missing three games during the year.
"It was a bit of surprise considering how many games I ended up missing, I missed three games, so I was pleasantly surprised to see I polled pretty well in the end," Smith said of his runner-up finish in the voting.
Smith kicked five or more goals in seven of the 13 games he played and his biggest haul was an eight-goal effort against the Bathurst Giants in round two.
"Those first two or three rounds I felt were really pivotal in terms of trying to set up our season," Smith said.
THE race for the leading goal scorer in the AFL Central West senior women's competition wasn't even close.
That's because Olivia Johnston was on another level in front of goal for the Bathurst Giants throughout 2022.
Johnston booted 44 goals for the Giants in their premiership-winning season, and the three most important of those majors came in the convincing grand final victory over the Dubbo Demons.
It ended up being a 1-2 result for the Giants in the leading goalscorer race as Johnston's teammate Elise Gullifer kicked 23.
"It's crazy, I did not go into the season thinking that would be the outcome," Johnston said.
"Obviously I couldn't have done it without the girls, they were the ones giving it to me. Hats off to them, their kicks were really accurate."
Johnston was held goalless just once this season and her best haul was seven goals during the round six win over the Orange Tigers.
HOLY Family Primary School's Paul Kelly Cup record is something that schools from across the Central West would not doubt be envious of to some degree.
The school's strong tradition in the competition continued in 2022 when the team's girls side qualified for the finals at the Sydney Cricket Ground for the fifth time.
The team went down at those September finals but their journey towards that stage was an impressive run.
It began back in February when they won the Bathurst round of the annual NSW/ACT AFL primary school competition for Year 5 and 6 students, then won the Central West carnival in Orange and the regional finals at Blacktown after that.
At the Regional Finals the team scored 63 points and conceded just six across their three wins, to top their pool.
"Our girls, their main ability is that they're really determined. They get in there and have a go. They're tenacious, they're happy to go in hard and run hard and tackle hard," spokesperson Joel Hartmann said of the school's team.
In 2015 Holy Family won the state final at the SCG, posting a 16-7 win over Cherrybrook Public School in the decider.
BATHURST Giants' senior women's side maintained their mantle as the queens of their competition with another successful title defence.
A second term onslaught - which saw the Giants score three of its four majors - proved the difference in a 4-10-34 to 0-1-1 win.
It was the third straight title for the Giants, which equals the effort of cross-city rivals Bushrangers from 2015 to 2017.
Giants finished their season with 12 wins and two losses before they were able to keep the Demons goal-less in a brilliant victory in the decider.
Olivia Johnston kicked three of the four Giants goals in the grand final.
"That was absolutely was amazing," Giants skipper Katie Kennedy said of the win.
"We felt very sleepy in the first quarter, but I think that second quarter was where we really made our move. We had the wind, it was going crazy, but we held on."
ONE of the AFL Central West under 14s' most improved footballers in 2022, Riley Goodsell, managed to come home with the best and fairest award this season.
The most impressive aspect is that Goodsell is in the rare position where he could win the award for a second season running.
"He's super tall, he's bottom age in that 14s so he's got a lot of developing to do, but he wins the rucks and takes the really important marks around the ground," Giants president Kathy Sloan said.
"He is just a super talented that kid."
The Giants under 14s absolutely dominated the best and fairest voting for their age group in 2022.
Giants Junior of the Year award recipient Flynn Wolfe and Cooper Stephen (equal third) were just behind Goodell in the voting.
WITH the way he controlled the game it looked like it was never in doubt that Harley Spice would be named best on ground in the Bathurst Giants' under 17s grand final victory over the Orange Tigers.
It was with Spice was a major threat on both offence and defence for the Bathurst side and those efforts saw him named best on ground.
Spice had built up plenty of experience during the season on his way towards the grand final prize, having made his Giants senior men's debut in August.
He also kicked a goal for the Giants in their grand final win, where his side won 5-13-43 to 3-4-22.
"There's a handful of guys who are done with juniors now, and a couple who won't be playing for a club again, so to win for those guys is amazing," Giants coach Brad Broes said after the win.
PARKES Panthers and Cowra Blues players dominated the list of top goalscorers in the AFL Central West senior men's tier two competition but there was one Bathurst player nestled among that group.
Grady Tapping picked up 27 goals across his 13 games during the season to finish third on the overall goal scorers list for 2022, behind Blues' Nathan Worth (48) and Panthers' Alex Boyd (36).
Tapping enjoyed a strong stretch of goals over a three-game stretch in the middle of the season where he kick 11 of his goals for the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels.
He also kicked a goal in the Rebels' shock preliminary final victory over the Cowra Blues, which set up a meeting with the Panthers in the grand final.
Rebels ultimately lost that decider by 25 points but Tapping's efforts were a highlight for a team who battled hard to reach that stage.
"What's exciting for this footy club is that we have got these young kids playing and they're the future you know?," Tapping said prior to that grand final.
"We're not going to be able to play forever, so to see those guys who have come through the junior ranks and had a couple of hard years and haven't won too many games, for them to be in a grand final is exciting.
BATHURST Bushrangers' seventh AFL Central West senior men's tier one title came their way in 2022 and it was one of their most dominant titles of the bunch.
The club won 15 straight regular season games and then finished off their brilliant year with a grand final success.
Bushrangers managed to get through a challenging period during the middle of the year where several of their key players were injured with a perfect record - overcoming the Bathurst Giants and Dubbo Demons by 15 and three points respectively in back-to-back rounds.
One of the Bushrangers' closest brushes with a defeat came in the biggest game of the season.
Bushrangers were able to withstanding a big second half fightback from cross-city rivals Bathurst Giants - who brought back a 23-point margin to just a four point one during the third quarter.
Bushrangers withstood the pressure to claim a 11-13-79 to 10-8-68 win.
VALUED Bathurst Giants husband-wife coaching duo Mark and Liz Kennedy both made 2022 their final seasons in the top job.
For outgoing Giants senior men's coach Mark it ends a 12-year stint in the grade, which began in 2011 with the Bushrangers before he moved to his current club in 2014.
His tenure in the top job included a premiership in the 2012 season.
He missed a golden opportunity to add to that in 2021, when his minor premier Giants team couldn't play out their COVID-interrupted finals series, but he was proud of the effort his side showed to turn up this year and reach the last game of the season once again.
"It was funny we had a chat before the season started about what a successful season would look like for us and we thought if we just enjoy our football, enjoy each others' company and look after each other, have a crack and see what happens, we'll be happy with that," Mark Kennedy said.
Liz Kennedy then announced her step back from the top senior women's role after guiding her side to three straight premierships.
"It was just time I think. Now we're an established team, it's time for someone else to put a little bit of new blood in and go from there," she said.
KATIE Kennedy has been a long-time supporter and promoter of women's Aussie rules across the Central West, and those efforts were acknowledged with her being named an AFLW community football ambassador.
As part of her role, Kennedy was able to visit Adelaide Oval for the AFLW grand final between the Adelaide Crows and Melbourne Demons in the decider.
Kennedy attended the grand final breakfast, meet the players and AFL General Manager of Women's Football Nicole Livingstone, and was part of the on-field presentation of the premiership cup.
"It was surreal, I still get goose bumps thinking about it. The crowd were insane, they were super-passionate throughout the whole game, which was amazing," Kennedy said.
"Hearing the roar of the crowd when that first siren was going - that was insane."
SPEAKING of the Bathurst Bushrangers' unbeaten season, it wasn't all smooth sailing for the club on their way to a title.
The middle-to-late portion of their season was plagued by several injuries to their core group of players, and it came as a pleasant shock to co-coaches Matt Archer and Tim Hunter that the club were able to reach the decider still with a perfect record intact.
The X-ray machine was needed on several occasions this year, with the likes of Kolby McMahon, Andrew James and Ben Horn all missing vital match time for the Bushrangers with the grand final on the horizon.
On his way back from a finger injury James said it was nice to see the team piece together similar lineups.
"With injuries it's been tough naming the same side week-to-week. It's been nice to get some consistency back there over the last couple of weeks," James said.
THINGS were looking bleak for the Bathurst Bushrangers in the early stages of this year's AFL Central West youth girls grand final against the Orange Tigers.
However, Bushrangers' home fans soon had a lot to cheer about as their side overcame an early two goal deficit to eventually run out 3-9-27 to 2-2-14 winners.
The youth girls decider shaped up as one of the most intriguing and exciting grand finals on the calendar, because the clubs had evenly split the victories over their four games throughout 2022.
In the end of was the minor premier Bushrangers side who showed strong resolve to work their way back into the game when things were looking tough early on.
The Bushrangers were able to reel back the Tigers' 12-nil advantage which they held at quarter-time, and from that point on they showed why they finished the regular season at the top of the table.
"Orange had 24 players and had a 10 man bench. We had just 14, so we let them run with the breeze in the first quarter, so we'd be running home with it," Bushrangers coach Brian Matheson said after the win.
"All year the girls have fought hard and improved, so to come here with that effort today is amazing."
THAT'S the number of goals that the Bathurst Giants allowed the Dubbo Demons to score in their senior women's grand final.
The two clubs had played out several great games throughout the season - with Dubbo winning two of those games - and it suggested that the Demons were going to be in with a decent chance of claiming an upset win on the big day.
Giants had other ideas.
The Bathurst women would run out 4-10-34 to 0-1-1 winners in the decider.
"We felt very sleepy in the first quarter, but I think that second quarter was where we really made our move. We had the wind, it was going crazy, but we held on," Giants skipper Katie Kennedy said.
Giants managed to hold their opponents goal-less on seven occasions throughout the season.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
