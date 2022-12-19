PATRONS from the Bathurst Inner Wheel Club were enjoying a cup of cheer at their annual Christmas party.
On Wednesday, December 14, this party took the form of a Christmas luncheon hosted by Abercrombie House.
Attendees were all dressed in red and green, and were treated to a lunch of gourmet breads and pumpkin soup from the grand halls of Abercrombie House.
The hall was the perfect place for these festivities, with the red walls matching the theme of the afternoon seamlessly.
The Inner Wheel Club started in Manchester as a group to provide friendship, service and understanding and has now expanded to over 100 countries with over 100,000 members.
