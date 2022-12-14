IF it ain't broke, don't fix it.
That's how Panorama FC have viewed their coaching setup for the 2023 Western Premier League campaign, as Ricky Guihot and Tony Clancy get set to renew their roles for the new season.
Guihot and Clancy helped steer Panorama to second place on the WPL table and a runner-up finish in the grand final to Orange Waratahs FC.
It was a cruel way for the season to end for the Bathurst club, who gave away a goal late in the decider while having a one-man advantage to go down 2-1.
That's left Guihot and Clancy hungry to come back for another shot.
"We left it for a little while, had a break after a big year, and it was nice to get away from soccer for a little wile. We reassessed what we wanted to do and really enjoyed it so we're keen to go around again," Guihot said.
"We had a meeting with the committee around a fortnight ago and we checked with them what they wanted, and what they expected, and to also check that no-one else had put their hands up for the job. We then put our names forward and they were happy for us to do it again."
The 2022 WPL season may not have ended on a high note for the Goats but it was still a breakthrough campaign for the Bathurst club.
They started the season in blistering fashion, going through their first 10 games unbeaten.
Several injuries and absences made the run towards the finals tougher going for the Goats and they would end up dropping top spot in the lead up to the finals.
However, when Panorama were at their best there weren't many in the competition who were able to go with them.
Guihot said much of the club's success in 2022 came down to not only their efforts at training but a positive culture that had taken root right from the start of pre-season.
That's what he wants to see carry over into the new year.
"They got the results they deserved. They started early in the season and they worked really hard both on and off the pitch. They built up a great team spirit as well as playing some decent football through the year," he said.
"It's onwards and upwards to the next season and if you don't improve by 50 per cent into the new year then you're going to be left behind."
Panorama will be hosting a kick around at 4pm this Sunday at Police Paddock, to gauge WPL and Bathurst District Football first grade interest for the new year.
Guihot said trials for the WPL will still be some time away, and no-one goes into 2023 guaranteed a spot.
"At the end of the day we'll start again with a clean slate. There's no-one from this year's team who are guaranteed to make it again," he said.
"We'll hold trials and given everyone an opportunity. I don't believe in telling people they're going to be in the side when there's many new faces who could turn up to trials.
"The kick around this weekend is to see what the clubs about and to see where we're at for next year. We want to get ourselves back to training together as a club, and get the local sort of stuff going again."
