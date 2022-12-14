I agree wholeheartedly with all Jess Jennings' concerns about the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC).
Council's response is just rhetorical 'weasel' words with no substance.
This is the councillors' most important decision tonight because this development will change the character and feel of Bathurst forever.
Bathurst attracts year-round tourism for its heritage value and reputation as the oldest inland settlement.
The post office building attracts negative comments for not being in keeping with its heritage surrounds and this development will be far worse.
Council's response seems only to focus on the heritage value of the Clancy's site but not Bathurst.
I hope council has genuinely addressed the broader concerns in its discussion paper but I suspect it's just tokenism.
Transport for NSW apparently does not support this development, however, their concerns have not yet been addressed.
It would appear council has just kicked this can further down the road.
Funds by council for the car park have also not been addressed.
Of course, the developer has dismissed other sites closer to the public hospital because of 'complexities'.
It is fairly apparent that this proposed site does not require the developer to pay for its own car park.
Lastly, I would like to point out that the 41 per cent of submissions opposing the height and density, so therefore the location of the BIMC, were substantive and well-considered.
The opposition was not for a medical centre.
Most submissions for this development were actually for a medical centre and most were not site specific.
