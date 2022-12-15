CHILDREN were given a Christmas cheer on Wednesday, as Santa paid a visit to Wattle Tree House.
The housing support service put on a barbecue and gave out presents, as children were able to get a photo with Santa.
Wattle Tree House manager Kristy Benham said it was a great way to give back to the community.
"What we wanted to do was give a little bit back to the community. People have been really generous over the past few weeks and we had been inundated with donations," she said.
"North West Disability Services from Baulkham Hills delivered over 300 kids Christmas presents a couple of weeks ago.
"CrossFit 2795 donated a massive load of presents to us as well.
"We just wanted a big community day where the kids could come along, we could hand out some Christmas presents and let the kids meet Santa. This is what we're about. We're about community and giving back."
Ms Benham said it was important to have an event like this, especially after the past few years with the COVID-19 pandemic and the general cost of living.
"It's so important. It's been a hard couple of years with COVID and everything," she said.
"Food prices are going up and the housing prices are just insane. For a lot of families, they might not be able to afford to give their kids anything.
"If we can help out by doing that and putting a smile on a kid's face, that's what we want to do."
Ms Benham explained that Wattle Tree House is committed to helping people find long-term accommodation.
"We're a homeless and housing support service. We work closely with the Department of Communities and Justice and our role is to assist people to get into long-term accommodation," she said.
"Whether that's into Housing NSW properties, the private rental market, our role is to assist them to get into it. A lot of the clients that come to us have barriers.
"The ultimate goal is to get people into a house because everyone deserves to have a home."
