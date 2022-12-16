Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst's Callee Black picks up key wickets and runs during Under 19s Female National Championships

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:36pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CALLEE Black revelled in the challenge that the Under 19s Female National Cricket Championships provided in Perth, as the Bathurst all-rounder left it all out on the field for the NSW Country side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.