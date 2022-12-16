CALLEE Black revelled in the challenge that the Under 19s Female National Cricket Championships provided in Perth, as the Bathurst all-rounder left it all out on the field for the NSW Country side.
Black took part in the championships for the second time in just over eight months (after the 2021 edition in Adelaide was delayed until April this year) and returned home from the latest campaign with five wickets and 76 runs to her name.
It was a tough campaign for NSW Country, who finished with two wins and five losses.
Black made an excellent start to her campaign with her all-round performance against NSW Country's former nationals teammates, ACT.
The Bathurst talent came to the crease after skipper Jade Allen (48) and Kate McTaggart's (43) 73 run partnership, where her 12 runs from 11 deliveries helped NSW reach 3-146 from their 20 overs.
Black then took the last two wickets of the match on back-to-back deliveries to finish with 2-21 and have ACT all out for 82.
It was tougher going for NSW Country in their derby against NSW Metro, with a 21-run win going the way of the latter.
Black picked up a wicket while Penrith clubmate Ananaya Sharma finished the game with figures of 4-16.
In the following game against Tasmania there was more success with the ball for Black, who had 1-19 from her four overs while also finding nine runs in the three wicket win.
Orange's Katie Letcher hit a crucial unbeaten 22 in the successful chase.
Sadly, it would be the last taste of victory for the NSW Country squad.
After Black had limited showings with the bat against Queensland and South Australia she made a strong stand in the following two games.
Her efforts of 15 and 22 against Victoria Country and Western Australia respectively were her two top efforts of the tournament.
The knock against Vic Country was a team-high score.
The top players from the tournament were named in a 15-strong squad to take part in the inaugural ICC Under 19 Women's T20 World Cup to held in South Africa next month.
It's now back to Sydney Women's Cricket competition for Black, where her Penrith Cricket Club first grade team currently lead the competition.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.