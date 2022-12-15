Woman warned that jail awaits if there is 'one more matter of violence'

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman's assault on another woman in a Bathurst pub has been described in Bathurst Local Court as a "serious act of violence".
Sky Caila Kerby, of Vine Street, South Bathurst, appeared in court on Thursday, December 8, where she pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
She was given an 18-month intensive correction order and must complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
According to police documents before the court, the victim in the matter was drinking at the Oxford Hotel at about 10.30pm on October 8 this year when she went to the beer garden and was confronted by Kerby.
An argument began and the victim told Kerby she would get security and walked away.
At about 11pm, according to the police documents, the victim was walking towards the bar when she was assaulted by Kerby outside the female toilets.
The victim went to Bathurst Police Station on October 10 and gave a Domestic Violence Evidence in Chief statement.
She said she didn't know why Kerby did it, according to the police documents. She also went to Bathurst Hospital for a CT scan.
Police went to the Oxford Hotel on October 10 to get footage of the incident.
The footage, according to the police documents, showed Kerby grabbing the victim, dragging her away from the bathroom door and pushing her into the nearby wall.
The footage also showed Kerby pulling the victim to the ground by her hair and arm, kicking the victim twice while she was on the ground and stomping on the victim twice.
At this time, according to the police documents, security staff at the pub got involved and removed Kerby from the victim, escorted her to the front of the premises and had her leave the hotel.
At about 7.38pm on October 11, police went to a house on Vine Street and asked Kerby about the incident.
Kerby, according to the police documents, said she was the one assaulted.
She said she was threatened by the victim and was scared and no-one was coming to help her.
Kerby said the victim had continued to put her hand up against Kerby's throat, so Kerby had thrown her on the ground and then the bouncer had arrived.
Police, after more discussions, showed Kerby the CCTV footage. They said that, while watching it, she said to police "see, she attacked me" and "I was so scared".
Kerby was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where she participated in an electronic interview.
Police said she maintained that she was assaulted and refused to comment on the actions shown in the CCTV despite confirming it was her.
Kerby was represented in Bathurst Local Court by solicitor Mr Dowd, who said during open court that his client had faced a difficult upbringing and a number of significant health challenges.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said no-one could look at the details of the matter "and say she's [Kerby's] a medium risk reoffender".
"This is a serious act of violence ... she's a real risk to the public. What is lacking is her remorse," Magistrate Ellis said.
She said she had "grave concerns as to whether Ms Kerby can be rehabilitated ... however, I am prepared to give this one final opportunity".
"If you have one more matter of violence before me, I would struggle to find an alternative to prison," Magistrate Ellis said.
