Sky Caila Kerby receives intensive correction order for assault at Bathurst pub

December 15 2022 - 1:00pm
Woman warned that jail awaits if there is 'one more matter of violence'

A 24-YEAR-OLD woman's assault on another woman in a Bathurst pub has been described in Bathurst Local Court as a "serious act of violence".

