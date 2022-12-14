AFTER raising more than $67,000 for charity this year, the STM Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia team will return to the Bathurst 12 Hour to raise even more in 2023.
Having fielded a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car this year, the Scott Taylor Motorsport squad will step up to the Pro-Am class behind the wheel of Taylor's Mercedes AMG GT3.
Taylor will again be joined by Craig Lowndes, Alex Davison and Geoff Emery as the combination step up to GT3 competition, having won their class this year.
The Team will again be run by Ash Seward Motorsport, who the Team shared success with in 2022.
Lowndes said it's great to once again support the foundation during another edition of the Bathurst enduro.
"I am excited to be heading back to Mount Panorama with good mates for a great cause," he said.
"Prostate Cancer has unfortunately impacted my family. So running a car in support of PCFA is a chance for us to have the conversation about getting checked, raising funds and having a red hot go at the podium."
Fundraising on the day will include donation points at the event, at the town-to-track activation on Thursday prior to the race and via online portals.
The campaign this year generated an enormous response and raised more than $67,000 for the Foundation before, during and after the 2022 event.
The anticipated return to the traditional 3-5 February date and a step into a highly competitive Pro-Am entry are expected to create even more visibility for the important cause in 2023.
Lowndes, recently inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame, has won the 12 Hour on two occasions, the Repco Bathurst 1000 seven times and remains one of Australian Motorsport's most popular figures.
Thanks to a strong family history of Prostate Cancer, Lowndes has long been a supporter of the Prostate Cancer Foundation's efforts to raise both funding and awareness for their efforts.
Alex Davison is a former Porsche factory driver, a Carrera Cup Australia champion and has 18 starts in the Bathurst 1000 to his credit.
Davison's family has also been affected by Prostate cancer with his well-known father, Richard, also having battled the illness.
Geoff Emery is a multiple national circuit racing champion and this year claimed the ProAm class of Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, while Taylor is an experienced GT racer, Carrera Cup competitor and team owner.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.