Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Craig Lowndes will once again support Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia at Bathurst 12 Hour

Updated December 15 2022 - 1:35pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AFTER raising more than $67,000 for charity this year, the STM Prostate Cancer Foundation Australia team will return to the Bathurst 12 Hour to raise even more in 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.