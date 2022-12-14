ORGANISERS of the monthly Bathurst Farmers' Market are promising to end the year on a high note when they hold their final market of 2022 this Saturday.
The historic Bathurst Showground will be the location, as usual, and organisers say there will be plenty of local products and produce to fill up Christmas hampers and serve on local tables.
The market is held from 8am to noon and entry is by gold coin donation.
All proceeds from the market go towards local projects sponsored by Lions Club of Bathurst.
