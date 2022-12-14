Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Grace Schumacher and Tayla Brasier will headline local hopes at Bathurst Summer Open

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 15 2022 - 1:23pm, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After playing college tennis in America this year both Grace Schumacher and Tayla Brasier are back home to compete at the Bathurst Summer Open. Pictures by USF Women's Tennis/Lake Superior State Tennis

THEY'VE been serving it up on the American college circuit, but now Grace Schumacher and Tayla Brasier are back in Bathurst and chasing home court glory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.