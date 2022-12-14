THEY'VE been serving it up on the American college circuit, but now Grace Schumacher and Tayla Brasier are back in Bathurst and chasing home court glory.
Beginning Friday, the two local tennis stars will take on players from across Australia at the Bathurst Summer Open.
A national level event which this year has added an open element on to the junior draw, the four-day Bathurst Summer Open has attracted around 200 entries.
Tournament director, Bathurst Tennis Centre's Andrew Mitton, knows all divisions will be hotly contested, but he also knows Schumacher and Brasier will be hard to beat.
"It's good solid numbers and a high quality field too, the girls is a lot higher quality than it has been in the past, so we're really happy with the girls entrants," Mitton said.
"We've got a couple of our locals who've come back from America, they're on a bit of a college break, so Grace Schumacher comes in as number one seed and Tayla is seeded as well.
"They've both been in America playing tennis, so it will be good to see how they go at this tournament, I'm hoping they do really well."
Schumacher has taken her tennis to another level since first linking with the University of South Florida.
She was named in the American Athletic Conference Women's Tennis All-Conference Team earlier this year.
She's the number one seed for the open singles at the Bathurst tournament, as well as being top seed alongside Alex Mitton in the open mixed doubles and for the open women's doubles where she will partner mother Allyson.
Brasier has been playing in America for the Lake Superior State University.
She's the sixth seed in the open women's singles and will pair with her sister Chloe in the open women's doubles.
But Schumacher and Brasier aren't the only Bathurst females expected to impress.
Gaby Mitton is top seed in the A grade singles, while Savannah Auvaa and Hannah Skein are seeded in the 10 years girls draw.
"Our tennis is quite strong in Bathurst at the moment, it's good to see, we've probably got half a dozen girls from Bathurst playing in the open event, so it's a really good field," Andrew Mitton said.
"Our girls are through the roof at the moment and I think it's because we've had such good success of our female tennis.
"I'm really, really impressed with what we've done the last four years, the players coming through now are at a really good level, the program is working well.
"It goes to show we are doing a good job in this area because we've got girls competing at this level and not just competing, but getting good results."
While Bathurst undoubtedly has a strong contingent of female players who will impress at the tournament, there are talented males who will be in action too.
Jeorge Collins is fourth seed for the open men's singles and Matt Stewart seeded seventh.
Both are also seeded in the open men's doubles, Collins and Jesse Ingleton ranked second, while Stewart and fellow Bathurst player Alex Mitton are fourth seeds.
"For the men's we've got over 60-odd players in the open event and a few Bathurst players seeded, Matty Stewart and Jeorge Collins are both seeded in that," Mitton said.
"So we've got seeded players right across the board in the opens events and I'd love to say that we're going to have some success locally against all the Sydney and interstate guys that are here.
"I'm really barracking for all the locals."
The tournament gets underway on Friday with play starting at 10am and likely to run through to around 9.30pm. Play on Saturday and Sunday commences at 8am.
