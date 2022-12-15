SINGING the national anthem while wearing Australian colours - there might have been a tear in the eye of Hannah Kable but there was a whole heap of pride as well.
It's because the Bathurst product was finally realising a hockey dream in playing for the Jillaroos - Australia's under 21s women's side.
Kable made her Jillaroos debut as part a three-game Oceania Junior World Cup qualifying series against New Zealand in Canberra.
"It was just bucket list moment for me, Jillaroos is what I've been wanting to play since I was 13, so it was incredible," Kable said.
"I can't even explain it to be honest, it was just another level.
"I thought I was going to feel sick to be honest, but it was just butterflies and nerves and I was just so excited to get out there.
"I actually did tear up the first time we sang the national anthem, a few of us did because it was our first time wearing the proper green and gold. It was just a different emotional connection, a different connection to the crowd and the game, it was a proud moment."
Having initially thought COVID-19 had robbed her of the chance of playing for the Jillaroos, Kable was delighted when she was named in the the national squad earlier this year.
Kable was even happier when she learned she would play in the series against New Zealand given she won't meet the under 21s age requirement next year for the World Cup.
Coming off the back of a successful Hockey One campaign with NSW Pride - Kable and her team-mates clinching the national women's crown for the first time - she carried good form into her Jillaroos duties.
However, the experience was a little different that the St Pat's Hockey Club star had envisaged.
"I played defence which was different for me, I haven't played defence in a few years, but it was good," she said.
"It was definitely better than Hockey One, it was definitely a step up from Hockey One. You don't have a weak link, every player on the field deserves to be there and you can tell they're good enough to be there.
With her parents, partner Harry and sister Lily watching on, the Jillaroos began the series with a 2-all draw against the Junior Black Sticks.
That was followed by a 4-2 win with a strong crowd of Australian supporters cheering them on.
"Our crowd was brilliant, we had a lot of people there which was awesome. Singing the national anthem was unreal," Kable said.
"Our plan was to get out there and win. We just got better and better."
However, the highlight came for Kable in the third and final qualifying match.
She and her Jillaroos team-mates posted a 3-0 win.
"We knew we could win by a substantial amount, we pumped ourselves up in the changeroom, we came out head strong, we knew our game plan and stuck to that game plan 100 percent," Kable said.
"We beat them 3-0 and I think that's something I will remember always. Like I've played in a few really good teams, but this side, there wasn't one person who didn't deserve to be there and the culture was unreal, everyone respected each other mutually.
"It was just a really, really good game, we went out there and we gave it everything. There was no one person out there who didn't turn it on, it was just amazing."
Going undefeated as a Jillaroo iced a big season of hockey for Kable and underlined what players from the Central West can achieve.
"I think it's just a mental thing with us, we don't have the support that the Sydney people have, but I think it's just the drive country people have to get up," she said.
"In my case I think that's what helped me, my drive to be as good as everyone else."
As for what her goals are in 2023, Kable knows representative hockey honours will be harder to come by as an open-age player.
But that drive which helped her live out her Jillaroos dream will still be there pushing her to produce her best.
"I'm out of juniors now, there's no more 21s for me, I think my next thing would be to be picked for a VAA [Visiting Athletes Agreement] over in Perth, which would be amazing," she said.
