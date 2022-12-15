THE early speed battle ended up coming back to play a crucial role in the final result of Wednesday's opening event at Bathurst Paceway.
Putting everything into finding the lead from a tough draw proved to be the undoing for Nathan Turnbull's short priced favourite Modern Power ($1.50) in the Stu Valentine 4 Ins Bloodstock Pace (2,260 metres), as Bernie Hewitt's Graffiti Lane ($5) raced past him inside the final 200 metres.
The pair had engaged in an exciting dice for the race lead, which saw Graffiti Lane and Modern Power posted three and four wide respectively on the first turn.
Graffiti Lane crossed for the lead on the back straight before Turnbull pushed on to take that spot away.
On the final stretch Modern Power, Graffiti Lane, Hewitt's stablemate Better Than Lexy ($6.50, Doug Hewitt) and Forever More ($18, Neville Donnelly) broke away from the rest of the bunch to make it a race of four.
Forever More lost touch inside the last 200m as Better Than Lexy started to pressure Modern Power.
But it was down the inside of that pair where the fastest horse was located.
Graffiti Lane powered home through the sprint lane to beat Modern Power by a length.
Hewitt had early concerns when Graffiti Lane got off to a scratchy start but he was more than happy to surrender his early lead when he saw how hard Turnbull had worked to get there.
"My fella was a bit rough in the score up, and nearly missed, but he punched through enough to find the lead," he said.
"Nathan was fair dinkum in finding the front and I'd already done a fair bit of work catching up, so I elected to take the drop on him in the windy conditions and that proved to be the right move."
Hewitt knew he had plenty of horse left in front of him when the field straightened for home.
"I thought [Modern Power] might have been feeling the pressure in the windy conditions so I was confident my guy would plug to the line alright," he said.
"He's not a brilliant speedster but when that sprint lane came along I don't feel like he was ever going to be in danger.
"He's no superstar but he should win another few before he goes out."
Hewitt claimed a race-to-race double to start the meeting by beating another Nathan Turnbull-trained favourite.
Taylors Four ($4.80, Doug Hewitt) got the better of Sweet Annie ($2.30), by a length once again, to win the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace (1,730m).
