CHRISTMAS is all about community at HopeCare, and the organisation is gearing up once again to host its annual Christmas Day lunch.
Whether it's some company, a tasty meal or a present for their kids that people are after, HopeCare will be offering it all and spreading a little bit of cheer to end the year.
HopeCare senior manager Cheryl Blackwell said everyone is invited to come together and join in the day's festivities.
"I guess it's really important that people always feel welcome and feel like they've got company on Christmas Day," she said.
"A lot of people are lonely and a lot of people are doing it tough, so just come along and have a good time."
The event will begin at 11am with activities for the kids at the tables, a Christmas lunch, dessert, and a visit from Santa who has kindly agreed to detour on his way home to the North Pole.
While the lunch is open to everyone, those wishing to attend are asked to register with the Bathurst Neighbourhood Centre for catering purposes by Thursday, December 22.
The lunch will offer a wide range of options to suit everyone's taste buds, and the event is strictly alcohol free.
Vinnies Bathurst volunteer Marina Gray will also be lending her time to help coordinate the Christmas lunch, and encourages anyone else with some spare time to contact the Neighbourhood Centre and put their hand up to be part of the community event.
"With the way things are going these days, you've got a different lot of people who are struggling for Christmas," Ms Gray said.
"You've got people who have mortgages that have gone up and they may not be able to get presents for their kids, but we can offer them to come and join us."
The ladies thanked everyone who donated either goods or their time to help make the community lunch possible.
"The Neighbourhood Centre is great ... A thank you also to the silent donors, we have quite a few who donate a ham, cakes, just a thank you to all of those," Ms Gray said.
"We need to also give a big shoutout to Bernardi's that donated most of the food this year. And 2BS are also on board to help with toys and presents," Ms Blackwell added.
