It makes so much sense for Bathurst Regional Council to relocate its works facility and make the area available for a new medical centre near to our hospital.
Retail facilities could be incorporated.
The CBD proposal will cause tremendous traffic issues and will be devastating to the historic character of Bathurst.
As a former motel owner, I found many visitors loved and appreciated the character of Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.