STUDENTS from MacKillop College waited with bated breath this morning, anticipating the results of the Higher School Certificate.
Individual marks and Australian Tertiary Admission Ranks (ATARs) were sent out in the early hours of Thursday morning, December 15, and two students from the college, Lauren Evans and Ava Watson, were both extremely pleased with their results.
"I was pretty happy with my marks, I got a 91.7 ATAR," Lauren said.
"Honestly I was just hoping for anything above a 90, so I got what I wanted."
As well as receiving a high ATAR, Lauren also received the reassurance that the efforts she had put in over the course of her HSC was worth it.
"It reflects what I did this year, so I feel quite happy with it," she said.
Lauren plans to study a Bachelor of Philosophy, specialising in science, at the Australian National University (ANU) in Canberra, something that was made possible thanks to her acceptance into the course via early entry.
"I'm doing a research degree at ANU next year. It sounds like an interesting pathway and for the future and there are a lot of jobs in it too," she said.
"I got early entry, it would have been much harder for me to get into if I didn't get early entry. The ATAR required is 98."
Though Lauren said that she is nervous to move away from her friends and her family, she is excited to start the next chapter of her life.
Another MacKillop student who has plans to head to the Australia Capital Territory for university, is Ava Watson, who received an ATAR of 91.75.
"I got early entry into three universities but I think I'll be going to ANU and I'd be looking at doing a Bachelor of Science," she said.
"I'm pretty curious and I like knowing how the world works and science just satisfies this need in me that I have to know how things happen."
But before this, Ava plans to spend a gap year working towards a traineeship.
"I'm trying to look into doing a traineeship, so I can work and then get a TAFE accreditation in case I decide uni isn't for me," she said.
Regardless of what decision Ava comes to in the future, she said that she was happy with the efforts she had maintained throughout her 13 years of schooling.
"It's nice to know that the work I put in through the years has paid off," she said.
