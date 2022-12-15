Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jameel Qureshi looks to bring recent BOIDC form into Bonnor Cup clash against Centrals

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:05pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jameel Qureshi was getting it done with both bat and ball in Rugby Union's last game. Picture by Chris Seabrook.

IF your surname is Qureshi and you play in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket and Bonnor Cup this season then you've had at least one reason to feel pleased over the course of this campaign.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.