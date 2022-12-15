IF your surname is Qureshi and you play in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket and Bonnor Cup this season then you've had at least one reason to feel pleased over the course of this campaign.
Brothers Jameel, Imran and Yousuf have each brought a big performance to the table at some stage of Rugby Union's promising season, a campaign which has the club situated fourth on the BOIDC ladder and in a position to go two from two in the Bonnor Cup if this Friday's upcoming clash with Centrals goes their way.
Yousuf picked up four wickets in Rugby's BOIDC win over Centrals, Imran hit 123 to guide his side past St Pat's Old Boys and Jameel hit an unbeaten 80 before he took four dismissals in a comprehensive success against Orange City in the latest round.
Now Jameel is looking to bring that form into the Bonnor Cup clash with Centrals.
He returns to the scene of his recent efforts at Wade Park against a Centrals squad still chasing their first win across any format this season.
Never one to talk up his efforts, Qureshi put down his great all-round day against the Warriors down to favourable conditions and a bit of luck.
"To be fair it was pretty flat their and I personally bowled pretty ordinary, so those wickets weren't from good balls, but it was great to get the result. We'll just keep chipping away," he said.
"I've had some luck go my way but it's been nice to get some runs and bat up the order a bit early in the season. I can't complain so far. It's been a handy start.
"As a team we're cruising along fairly well so hopefully we can keep on winning and putting ourselves up there.
"I think if we just concentrate on our own game we'll be alright. I don't think we can look too far ahead, we just need to keep on doing what we're doing."
Rugby have been able to rack up some big scores with the willow of late, and the team's depth got them out of trouble in their opening round Bonnor Cup win over Bathurst City.
"We're finally scoring some runs, that's the biggest difference," Qureshi said.
"There's some people getting some big scores, and when those scores are going on the board that makes things a lot easier. We've gone 300 and 400 in back-to-back games and that makes a big difference."
The game between Rugby and Centrals gets underway from 6.30pm at Wade Park.
CYMS and St Pat's will play each other this Wednesday night in the last Twenty20 clash before the Christmas break.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.