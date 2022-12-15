HOSTING twin AFL Central West grand final days for the first time in nine years - it is the achievement that James King was most proud of in his first season as Bathurst Bushrangers president.
Not since 2013 had the Bushrangers earned hosting rights for all grand finals - senior and junior - making for two huge days at George Park 2.
But it's also an achievement King would like to build on and that's why he's returning as president for season 2023.
"The first year for me was always going to be about trying to learn the job, the second year is about trying to put my polish on it," King said.
"That's the way I see my role, you're there to enable them [players] to do as well as they possibly can and take care of the stuff that goes on in the background, the day to day operations that they don't really need to know.
"I've got a junior focus so hosting the junior grand final day was really a marque for us and hosting back-to-back grand final days in the space of six days was something we were really excited about."
While the Bushrangers have hosted every AFL Central West senior grand final day since 2017, this year they locked in hosting rights with five rounds of the regular season still remaining.
It came off the back of undefeated run from the Bushrangers' tier one men's side, who made it 16 wins in succession when downing the Bathurst Giants on grand final day.
"I think we kind of knew halfway through the season that was on the cards, hosting a grand final, it's first past the post in the minor premiership in senior men's tier one football to get those hosting rights," King explained.
As for the hosting the junior grand finals - something the Bathurst Giants have had a lock on in recent years - it was a close run thing.
But the Bushrangers' youth girls made sure the Bathurst club had the hosting double for the first time nine years.
Back in 2013 the senior men and under 18s determined who got the home deciders via winning the major semi-final. Now it's a different process.
"A decision was made at the end of last year that we'd alternate between under 17s and youth girls, this year it was youth girls, and the minor premiers would have hosting rights," King explained.
"It came down to the last round of the season, it was a really exciting year where any one of three teams could have won it that day.
"It was our first time hosting that in quite a number of years and it was a real learning for us as well - geeze you sell a lot of food and beverage.
"Our youth girls, they were undefeated last year, so for them to be able to step into a grand final off the back of that and get to taste what they were most probably going to win last year, it was really nice.
"It was nice for them to have the grand final as a home game and see them benefit from that."
Though hosting and winning grand finals was certainly the highlight, it's not the only thing King was proud of.
The club's Mental Health Round where they raised awareness and money for the Black Dog Institute was a positive.
So was turning a profit for the club.
"You win two grand finals out of seven and you make another grand final, that's always good. But one of the biggest things for us was being able to generate a substantial profit this year," King said.
"The big turnaround in profitability of the club was a big thing from a president's perspective.
"The social things, winning grand finals, even seeing our second grade men's Rebels side play a grand final was a really good thing. So there were definitely a lot of on-field highlights, but definitely as a club president seeing a good profit come through the door was really good," he laughed.
King, who put his hand up for the presidency once more at the club's recent annual general meeting, still has more he'd like to achieve in 2023.
He'll do it alongside a committee that includes Ciara Kearns as vice president role and David Flude as treasurer.
As well as title defences and premierships across more grades, King would like to see the club keep building its player depth and promoting junior talents.
"We're trying to work on those pathways for the juniors to step up into senior football, there are some things that have been done from a positive perspective there," he said.
"I'd definitely like to see more numbers coming through in the youth grade, I think we'll do okay in the 17s next year, but in the 12s and 14s we might struggle a bit more
"Obviously we've got those relationships that come through CSU of course. Going down there and being able to speak to the young kids that are coming through from places like the Riverina and northern Victoria that come and study here, you always find some gems down there."
As for coaching staff, the Bushrangers are close to finalising their mentors across all grades and will make announcements early in the new year.
