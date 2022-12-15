Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

James King will return as Bathurst Bushrangers president in 2023

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 15 2022 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Bushrangers youth girls and men's tier one sides won premierships on their home turf this season.

HOSTING twin AFL Central West grand final days for the first time in nine years - it is the achievement that James King was most proud of in his first season as Bathurst Bushrangers president.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.