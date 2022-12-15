ST STANISLAUS' College student Tom Lynch has exceed his expectations when he received both his Higher School Certificate (HSC) and Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) results on Thursday.
Mr Lynch had originally set himself the target of an ATAR of 95 at the start of the year, but when he logged into the Universities Admissions Centre (UAC) website on Thursday morning, he discovered he scored an even better mark of 96.15.
"At the start of the year, I thought I'd aim for an ATAR of 95 because there was a course at the University of Sydney and a scholarship where I needed that mark," he said.
"That was the goal from the very beginning. We had a few predicted ATARs throughout the year and they were quite hard, so I thought at the start of the exams I might be able to shoot for an ATAR of 98 but it's still nice to get a 96."
Mr Lynch, who studied advanced English, mathematics extension one and two, physics and studies of religion two, is planning to study electrical engineering at the University of Sydney next year.
"I use to be interested in civil engineering, but I always wanted to do some kind of engineering," he said.
"I went through physics and I started taking a bit more interest in electrical engineering and during year 11 and 12, I had a big love for mathematics.
"So that's why I want to do the Bachelor of Science doubled with the Bachelor of Engineering, so I can do something mathematical or, if I change my mind, physics based."
Mr Lynch said he'd love to work on an electric vehicle start-up or even give astrophysics a try.
Tyler Sharwood was another Stannies student that achieved an ATAR of over 90.
He was originally aiming for an ATAR of 90 plus, so he was pleased to learn that he had received a mark of 93.95.
"At the start of the year, I was just happy with a 90 plus. Anything above was a bit of a bonus," he said.
"I didn't have any course in mind at the start of the year, so I thought as long as I get a good ATAR, I'd be able to set myself up for whatever I choose."
Throughout his HSC, Mr Sharwood sat exams for advanced English, advanced and extension one mathematics, chemistry, legal studies and studies of religion one.
He said he received the news a couple of weeks ago that he had received an early entry to study physiotherapy at the University of Newcastle from 2023.
"That really took the stress off," he said.
"I thought getting away to Newcastle would be a good spot. I've been in Bathurst my whole life, so it'll be a big change but I can't wait for it."
While some our glad to see the back of school, Mr Sharwood said he'll miss it.
"I miss school. I've always been one to enjoy school, just hanging out with your mates," he said.
"I've been keeping myself busy with work and putting together some money for next year because I know uni's going to be a bit expensive with moving away from home."
