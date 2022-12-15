THOMAS 'TJ' Henderson may have employed some interesting studying techniques to prepare for his Higher School Certificate (HSC) exams, but upon receiving his results this morning, it became clear that these techniques definitely paid off.
Students all across NSW received their HSC results and Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) on Thursday, December 15, and following an anxious morning awaiting results, TJ could finally breathe a sigh of relief.
"I think I went pretty well," TJ said.
"My ATAR was 94.35. I was pretty relieved because when I got my individual results for each subject, I thought I wasn't going to get quite that high."
TJ studied 11 units for his HSC year, including; chemistry, Japanese continuers, maths extension 2 and English extension 1.
With several difficult subjects to study for, TJ found innovative ways to ensure he had time to revise.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I'm a swimmer, I really enjoy swimming," he said.
"Throughout the HSC I swam four times a week, so I would have time to study before swimming in the morning and after school."
During his time doing laps of the pool, TJ would mentally revise his study notes, and attributed his high results to the mental clarity he gained by continuing physical activity throughout the exam period.
TJ's high result ensured that he was above the cut-off for the medical course he wishes to study.
"I'm hoping to do medicine but because it's so competitive, I'm not sure I'll get in just yet ... I was above the cut-off but that doesn't necessarily mean that I have a guaranteed spot," he said.
Offers for the course TJ is hoping to attend aren't available until January 12, but in the meantime, TJ has found contentment with early entry offers.
He has been accepted into health related bachelor degrees at both Charles Sturt University in Bathurst and the Australian National University in Canberra.
Kelso High Principal Mick Sloan has utmost faith that TJ will be just fine, regardless of where he chooses to study.
"TJ is an exceptional student, and human actually," Mr Sloan said.
"He will be a wonderful doctor and he got a wonderful ATAR."
Though Mr Sloan said it was important to acknowledge the exceptional results achieved by TJ and other students, he also felt it was important to acknowledge the efforts of the Kelso High class of 2022 as a whole.
"It really is so hard to get those results, so we will give those guys the credit that they deserve, but I'm really proud of all our students," he said.
"I think a lot of our kids are really well prepared for life beyond school, which is one of our main goals. This was a really beautiful group of kids."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.