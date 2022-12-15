Western Advocate
Bathurst brothers Adam and Brad Fearnley to link up at Newtown Jets for 2023 NSW Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:32pm, first published December 15 2022 - 4:30pm
Adam and Brad Fearnley will join forces at the Newtown Jets in NSW Cup. Pictures by Penrith Panthers and Bryden Sharp Photography.

AS A YOUNGER player the opportunities to play alongside your brother even at a local level of rugby league are tough to come by, let alone at the top level of the sport in your state.

