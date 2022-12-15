IT'S been a long road for the Bathurst High class of 2022, but the day they've been working towards has finally come.
Year 12 students across NSW received their Higher School Certificate (HSC) and Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) results on Thursday morning, December 15, and three Bathurst High students were very pleased with their results.
Joely Anderson, Gabe Fuchina and Ronan Daunt have all worked hard to achieve the best ATAR possible, and each student scored over 90.
Joely was pleased to received an ATAR of 90.85 after a big year of hard work and dealing with different obstacles.
"It was pretty strenuous, especially with all the sickness going around like the flu, COVID and then just all private matters in everyone's lives," she said.
"But I think it really helps that we have a good community environment going at Bathurst High in the study room."
Joely received early acceptance into the Australian National University (ANU) to study a Bachelor of Medical Science, and is looking forward to that adventure following a gap year in 2023.
Gabe Fuchina will also be taking a gap year before making the move to Canberra to study at ANU.
After putting in a lot of effort to receive an ATAR of 93.85, Gabe plans to travel and enjoy 12 months off studying.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: St Stanislaus' College students discover their ATAR marks
While senior year was definitely tough, Gabe said they were very well-prepared and thanked the teachers for their dedication to the students.
"We had really amazing teachers that we wouldn't have been able to get here without," he said.
"Although the HSC was tough, we were pretty well-prepared because we did our own exams like two months before and that really prepared me mentally to sit the exams.
"The trials were very helpful and the half yearly exams were a real wake-up call."
Meanwhile, Ronan Daunt hasn't yet decided on a definite career path, so he plans to also take a gap year and not rush into a decision.
Having scored a 93.75 for his ATAR, Ronan will have plenty of open doors ahead of him.
"I'd like to have some more time to think about what I'd like to do and not rush into it and enjoy myself and not stress myself out too much," he said.
"It was a long year, I put in a lot of work but I'm very happy with how it came out. I'm very happy."
Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick said he is very proud of the students across the board, with more subjects this year beating or matching the state average.
"I'm extremely proud of the results across the board," Mr Barwick said.
"This year's group has been involved in the whole three years of [COVID] disruption, so they've done incredibly well to stay focused."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.