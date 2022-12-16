ABOUT 15 to 35 kilometres above Earth's surface is the ozone layer, part of the stratosphere.
Ozone is a form of oxygen with three oxygen atoms (the oxygen we breathe at the surface has only two), and it's formed due to the action of sunlight.
Ozone is highly reactive and is poisonous to humans in relatively small concentrations.
In the ozone layer, it is present at less than 10 parts per million.
But it performs a hugely important function - it absorbs ultraviolet radiation from the sun. That's what gives you sunburn, and without the ozone layer you'd burn a lot quicker.
Have you ever smelt that pungent smell near a sparking electric motor? That's ozone.
Scientists researching the ozone layer noticed in the 1970s that it was thinning. Then, in 1985, scientists noticed that, above Antarctica, where there is usually an ozone "hole" in late winter due to lack of sunlight, it was extending out as far as southern Australia.
The cause was found to be chloro-fluoro-carbons (CFCs) - gases used in refrigerators and also in aerosol cans as a propellant.
As a result, scientific, economic and diplomatic efforts were made to ban or limit the use of CFCs, replacing them with other chemicals which do the same job but don't harm the ozone layer.
Since then, there has been a steady decrease in the amount of CFCs in the atmosphere, and hence in the size of the ozone hole over Antarctica.
The ozone hole is approaching the size it was before the CFC ban, and NASA reckons that by 2040 it should be normal.
But some of the replacement chemicals cause greenhouse problems like carbon dioxide does. And it is suspected that not all nations have phased out CFCs as they should.
Here in Australia, since 1995 CFCs may not be imported or manufactured, and since 2003 they must be recovered and reclaimed or disposed of.
A local air-conditioning technician I know confirmed that he does recover CFC refrigerants from old and obsolete units.
This does illustrate that if international efforts are made, mankind can overcome problems like this, so there's hope that we can overcome the problems with greenhouse gases that cause global warming and climate change.
But these problems are more urgent and life-changing, so we need to act faster on limiting greenhouse gas emissions.
