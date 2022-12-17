PANORAMA Motorcycle Club president Michael Kovac has welcomed the news of a funding boost.
The club has received $5000 from the NSW Government's Local Sports Grant Program to buy new equipment for the club, including additional scoring transponders (systems).
"This is great news for our club. The new equipment will allow our club to continue to expand and provide a quality racing experience," he said.
It follows another local club, the Bathurst Archers, receiving NSW Government funding for a youth in archery event.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the funding for the Panorama Motorcycle Club will help attract new members who look to the sport not only for competition, but as a way of socialising and having fun.
"The NSW Government wants to ensure that all residents have access to a range of activities to encourage a healthy lifestyle," he said.
"The new equipment will allow Panorama Motorcycle Club to cater for a larger number of participants and longer races."
