A RECENT tour mate with Paul Kelly will be the headline for the upcoming Inland Sea of Sound festival at Bathurst.
Singer/songwriter Gordi, who grew up at Canowindra, will play on the Saturday night of the festival, which will be held from February 23 to 26.
Organisers of the Inland Sea of Sound announced in October that the event would be getting a shake-up in 2023 and more details have now been released.
Organisers say the festival precinct will include ticketed concerts in the TAFE/Fossil and Mineral Museum car park in 2023 and the Festival Club at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre (accessed from Courthouse Lane).
Linking these two venues, there will be a series of free events in Kings Parade.
As a satellite event, there will also be a return of 2022's popular Regional Song Contest Finalists' Showcase at Keystone, which will still be an easy walk from the main festival precinct.
While organisers are planning for balmy February weather, they say Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre will remain ready as a wet weather back-up so it can be guaranteed that concerts will go ahead rain, hail or shine.
They say the festival's theme will be to support local business, so festival-goers will be asked to buy food from one of the many businesses that surround the festival precinct, take it to Kings Parade or the TAFE/Fossil and Mineral Museum car park and "enjoy Bathurst in summer with some great food and entertainment".
In terms of the festival's acts, headliner Gordi (Sophie Payten) has recently combined with Paul Kelly in Australia and Swedish singer/songwriter, The Tallest Man on Earth, on a European tour.
Having grown up in Canowindra and studied to be a doctor, she returned to medicine at the height of the pandemic (when no gigs were possible) to help out in hospitals in the Melbourne lockdown.
Second on the bill will be Australian blues musician and Bluesfest institution Ash Grunwald, who has released 11 studio albums and has received five ARIA award nominations, plus the gong for Best International Act at the LA Music Critic Awards in 2014.
Karen Lee Andrews, who will perform on the Saturday afternoon, has a songcraft built on a thorough knowledge of blues, gospel and soul music.
She mostly tours as a formidable trio, teaming up with Yanya Boston on drums and Adam Ventoura on bass.
The Friday night Festival Club, according to organisers, will rock to Owen Campbell & The Cosmic People's alternative blues and soulful cosmic rock.
Organisers say Owens' sound incorporates smouldering guitar work, soulful finger-picking, lap steel guitar solos, gritty caramel vocals and a sublime rhythm section.
The final concert, at the Festival Club, will feature Jude Perl, who has written and performed six solo comedy shows, winning three Green Room Awards for Best Original Song.
She performed her latest show at the Melbourne Comedy Festival earlier this year, also appearing in the Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala.
Organisers say www.inlandseaofsound.com.au and social media will have information as it becomes available about the regional support artists who will play and full details of the free entertainment in Kings Parade.
