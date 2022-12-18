Western Advocate
More details released about Bathurst's Inland sea of Sound Festival 2023

Updated December 20 2022 - 5:21pm, first published December 18 2022 - 2:00pm
Gordi will be the festival's headliner.

A RECENT tour mate with Paul Kelly will be the headline for the upcoming Inland Sea of Sound festival at Bathurst.

