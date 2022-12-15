THIRD time is the charm - at least that is what international GT3 racing powerhouse GruppeM Racing hopes is the case come the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour.
The Hong Kong-flagged, German-based team revealed this week that it will enter a Mercedes-AMG GT3 for its third 12-Hour campaign next February.
The goal of the team is obviously - add a Bathurst win to an already impressive GT3 racing resume.
As for Bathurst 12 Hour event director Shane Rudzis, having an outfit like GruppeM Racing on the Mount Panorama grid after a two-year absence is a huge plus.
"GruppeM were one of the first international teams to lodge an entry this year, it's exciting to have them back," Rudzis said.
"In 2019 and 2020 they proved that they are one of the most competitive teams to tackle the mountain and you're never in doubt that they will be giving everything to win.
"They've crossed the line inside the top three on the road on both occasions they have competed which is an incredible strike rate.
"Watching them aim for a Bathurst victory and taking on great teams from here and abroad will be a big story of the race this year."
The team made its 12 Hour debut in 2019, finishing third with drivers Maximilian Buhk, Maximilian Gtz and Raffaele Marciello.
The team had led 34 laps throughout the day and, with Marciello behind the wheel, was in the leading group of cars fighting for the win in the dramatic closing stages.
Earlier that day GruppeM had started from pole position, going from number one on the grid after Jake Dennis and his R-Motorsport Aston Martin were excluded from the shootout results following a technical infringement.
The team returned in 2020 and qualified third, with Marciello, Buhk and Felipe Fraga again remaining in contention throughout the race.
A late puncture forced a frantic pit stop for the team's Mercedes and though the car crossed the line in second, it were later penalised 30 seconds for failing to turn the engine off in the hasty stop.
That relegated GruppeM to sixth in the final classifications.
The team recently locked out the front row in the Intercontinental GT Challenge season-ender in Abu Dhabi, though issues in the race forced both cars out.
The team is yet to confirm its 12 Hour driving squad, with the enduro to run from February 3-5 at Mount Panorama.
