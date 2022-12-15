Western Advocate
Santa will make an appearance at Bathurst's Christmas triathlon

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 16 2022 - 10:15am, first published 10:00am
Santa will be making an appearance at the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's Christmas round this Sunday. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

DASHING through the pool, then a two-wheeled racing bike, over the park they go - that might not quite be how the Christmas carol goes, but the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's version still makes spirits bright.

