DASHING through the pool, then a two-wheeled racing bike, over the park they go - that might not quite be how the Christmas carol goes, but the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's version still makes spirits bright.
One of the features of the club's annual racing calendar is the Christmas triathlon and this Sunday Santa and his helpers are ready for the latest edition.
It remains to be seen if Santa will race - last year he was seen powering through the pool, cruising on the cycle and rollicking through the run - but he will definitely have a gift for any children who compete.
"He's very active Santa," Bathurst Wallabies club member Anna Blackie said.
"Sometimes we have Santa racing and absolutely Santa goes fast.
"We will definitely have Santa there and he will have a treat for the kids when they finish.
"It is definitely one of the most fun rounds of the season. The club is a beautiful family club and we always have lots of children involved and Christmas round is definitely one to bring the kids to."
Given the Wallabies club has placed a real emphasis on having fun, supporters and competitors are welcomed to crack out their Christmas finery.
"I think for the run and cheering on all the kids, they are good for the Christmas dress-ups," Blackie said.
"Absolutely bring the tinsel down or your Christmas shirt, that would be lovely to see people really get into the Christmas spirit."
There will be a Christmas buffet of races to chose from on Sunday.
There's short and long course events for the seniors and people can enter individually or as a team.
For the children there are joeys (25m or 50m swim, 2km cycle, 500m run) and boomers (100m or 150m swim, 6km cycle, 1.5km run) races.
"A lot of our events have a special place in the calendar now and this is definitely a special one. I can't emphasis enough that it's a good one for the family and kids," Blackie said.
"I know it's a busy time of year, but if you are available it's worth getting down there on Sunday."
As well as Santa being a lock for Sunday, Blackie is hoping some of those who tackled the women's round earlier in the month will return for another dose of triathlon.
"I did get a message from one of the women who did the women's tri. She'd done triathlon before but she had a big break, so she's really keen to come back for the Christmas one," Blackie said.
"It's a lovely round to follow up with for all those who came along to the women's round."
Good tidings the club will bring, while doing your swim. They'll wish you a merry bike leg and a finish line cheer.
Racing starts at 8am for seniors.
