AN ICONIC Australian character is set to feature in Bathurst's New Year Eve celebration at the Adventure Playground.
Bathurst's Party in the Park is set to return on December 31, with increased capacity compared to last year, with Bluey set to feature in an interactive experience.
Bluey, the name-sake of the popular TV children series, will feature at the Party in the Park alongside her little sister Bingo, performing live on stage.
READ MORE:
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the Party in the Park will be a fun occasion.
"We've been able to get Bluey. To put that on for the kids is absolutely fabulous," he said.
"I'm just hoping all the kids can get to the park for Bluey, enjoy the festivities and bring in 2023.
"I think it's wonderful up there [at Adventure Playground]. I think it's a fantastic venue."
Bluey and Bingo will perform live on stage with the first performance at 5.10pm, with a full list of stage times to be made available on Bathurst Regional Council's website closer to the event.
While the Party in the Park went ahead last year, numbers were restricted as NSW was still coming out of the COVID-19 lockdown.
"Last year we had it but it was with restricted crowds, about 4,000 people," he said.
"This year, we're opening up to more and in that area we could hold up to 10,000 people. With an attraction like Bluey coming along, I'd like to think we can attract a massive crowd."
Cr Taylor said it's a great way to end what has been a challenging year.
"After a challenging few years, it great to put that all behind us. Let's go forward, not backwards, and celebrate 2023," he said.
"Let's bring in a bigger and brighter year."
The event will feature delicious food, live entertainment, activities for children, market stalls and the special firework display.
Entry is free and the Party in the Park will commence at 4pm and concludes with the fireworks at 9pm.
For more information visit Bathurst Regional Council's website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.