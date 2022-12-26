A CHARLES Sturt University (CSU) senior lecturer and constitutional law researcher says the proposed Voice to Parliament would be a very minimalist approach to Indigenous recognition.
While a referendum is yet to be held to enshrine an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice in the Australian constitution, if successful, it will provide a collective voice for Indigenous people for consultation prior to legislation.
However, Dr Bede Harris said Indigenous people having a right to voice an opinion in a formal manner on matters affecting them should have been recognised a long time ago.
"Really, when you consider all of the different proposals for Indigenous constitutional recognition that have been floated since the very first inquiry published its report in 2012, this proposal is the bare minimum," he said.
"I mean, it doesn't go as far as many of the other proposals did - like having a right not to be discriminated against on grounds of race in the constitution, or reserved seats for Indigenous people in parliament, or a treaty; it's a very minimalist approach to Indigenous recognition.
"In the opinion of many people, myself included, it doesn't really go far enough. But it would be scandalous if Indigenous people weren't even given an institution through which they could advise the government and the parliament."
If successful, the Indigenous Voice to Parliament would consist of a body that would allow Indigenous representatives to advise the government on matters relating to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
However, Dr Harris said the role would be purely advisory and the concept is not novel.
He said other countries already have Indigenous advisory bodies, so looking at it from a national perspective, it's not an unprecedented introduction.
"Whether it [the Voice] was consulted or not and whether its advice was heeded or not wouldn't affect the validity of legislation enacted by parliament," Dr Harris said.
"I think a lot of people don't understand that. They believe that somehow the Voice would have a veto, but it's very clear that the proposal has never been to give the Voice a veto.
"The other thing that I think is often lost sight of is that this isn't something that's novel around the world.
"There are Indigenous advisory bodies in Norway, Sweden, Finland, South Africa, all of which has the very same role of advising, not vetoing legislation.
"I think there's a tendency whenever constitutional form is discussed in Australia to operate on the basis that this is something radical, new and unprecedented.
"Well, I think if you take a comparative international stance or approach, you'll see that it isn't."
A referendum asking Australian citizens whether they support an alteration to the constitution that establishes an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice is expected to take place in this term of parliament.
