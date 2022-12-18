IF YOU'VE ever wondered why we put up a tree to celebrate Christmas, or why we put a star on top, or why we adorn our houses with twinkling lights, the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) have you covered.
BUSS hosted it's inaugural Traditions of Christmas event on Thursday, December 15, as a means to spread the word about the origins of Christmas, and why it has become an important celebration in today's society.
"We're kicking off celebrating the traditions of Christmas," event organiser Julie Hamilton said.
The event commenced with a bag full of secret items, being revealed one at a time in order to start a dialogue regarding the Christmas story.
"We have a mystery bag full of things that could start a conversation around Christmas, like why do we have tinsel on our Christmas trees? Why do we have baubles on Christmas trees? What's the role of the reindeer?" Ms Hamilton said.
The event provided attendees with the opportunity to learn more about the most wonderful time of the year, as well as creating Christmas crafts.
"We've got little Christmas trees and baubles and stars made out of cardboard and beads, so people can make something and have something to take home that's about Christmas," Ms Hamilton said.
In addition to hearing Christmas origin stories and channelling their creative sides, guests were also encouraged to share any memories they hold of the festive season.
"We'll also be talking with people about what Christmas means to them," Ms Hamilton said.
"The idea of this was to be a fun time for people to get together and talk about their Christmas stories from the past."
The event was also a way to ensure that people feel a sense of belonging over the holidays.
"Christmas can be a time when a lot of people feel lonely," Ms Hamilton said.
"They may have happy memories of childhood Christmas' or they may not, so having a conversation about Christmas traditions in general might provoke some of those conversations."
Despite the event taking place in a church, and having religious connotations, Ms Hamilton said that it was open for everyone, regardless of their beliefs.
"Absolutely anyone can come in and talk about Christmas," she said.
"It's a place to be a friend and to be supportive ... and have something nice to eat and have a happy experience.
"There is morning tea in the fridge ... all the usual yummy Christmas food."
BUSS is hoping to make the Traditions of Christmas an annual occurrence.
Another way that BUSS will be celebrating this Christmas time, is by hosting a Christmas carols event.
These carols will take place on December 23 from 6pm to 7pm at Kings Parade, and members from BUSS encourage everybody to come down and participate in some community carol singing.
