Bathurst Uniting Support Services hosted a Traditions of Christmas event

AM
By Alise McIntosh
December 19 2022 - 10:30am
Attendees at the Bathurst Uniting Support Services Traditions of Christmas event. Picture by Alise McIntosh

IF YOU'VE ever wondered why we put up a tree to celebrate Christmas, or why we put a star on top, or why we adorn our houses with twinkling lights, the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS) have you covered.

