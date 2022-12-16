Much work remains to be done if we are to turn the teacher shortage tide

RE: Hats off to Shannon (Hattersley) (Western Advocate, December 10).
Ms Hattersley's achievement to graduate from CSU as a teacher is commendable, especially given her personal circumstances and the wider factors influencing the period in which she undertook her degree.
It is also a bonus for our community that she is working in a local public high school.
I join the Western Advocate in congratulating her and her family.
While your article quite rightly celebrates her individual milestone, the wider context of the number of people choosing to work in education is not so rosy.
Enrolments in teaching degrees fell 29 per cent in the five years from 2014.
Many local principals are currently struggling to fill all available positions for 2023, especially with teachers who are trained in the subject to be taught (so your child's science class might be taught by someone trained in PE).
With temporary and casual teaching staff snapped up to do blocks of work at individual schools there is a shortage of short-term casual teachers.
This puts additional pressure on the existing workforce and can lead to your child not being taught by a qualified teacher every day (classes may be 'split' or 'under minimal supervision').
While teaching isn't the only area in which labour shortages exist, public services such as teaching are particularly affected, as wage rises in these fields have been limited to 2.5pc for a decade due to the State Government's 'public sector wage cap'.
The human resources in public schools, which educate the majority of students with the widest range of needs, are stretched.
Catholic and private schools are not immune to the shortage, and the wages of teachers in both tend to follow those of their counterparts in the public system.
The acknowledgement of all teachers' extra effort during COVID lockdowns is a platitude without the removal of the wages cap, particularly with inflation currently at 7pc (thus the campaign slogan "More Than Thanks").
The State Government's response, entitled the Teacher Supply Strategy, contains uplifting images and language that assures us it has the ways and means to fill the current shortfall of 2963 permanent teaching and 70 school counsellor vacancies statewide.
Some of the ideas in the response make a lot of sense, such as 'Grow Your Own', currently being piloted in Bathurst, where locally-based students and community members are supported to complete a teaching qualification.
But this strategy, only in its embryonic stage, along with planned pay rises for a smaller proportion of 'higher-performing' teachers and recruitment from elsewhere, is unlikely to change the tide.
It won't surprise anyone, particularly those with recent experience in providing home learning, that teaching is a complex and demanding role.
Anecdotally, most teachers believe that over the past 10 to 20 years workload has increased, particularly with regard to accountability.
Teaching used to be considered a family-friendly occupation with a weekend.
Most teachers love the job, but are consistently stressed by continually having to choose between work and family.
Savvy teenagers, who have as much direct experience of classrooms as anyone, are likely to observe the effort required and the remuneration available.
Best wishes, once again, to Ms Hattersley for what is still, despite everything, a wonderful career.
