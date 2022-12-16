Western Advocate

Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre builder addresses project misconceptions

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 16 2022 - 3:23pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Garry Zauner addressing Bathurst Regional Council's meeting on December 14. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

THE managing director of the construction company behind the proposed $70 million Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre has hit back at what he has called "misconceptions" about the project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.