Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
In Depth

Bathurst's A-Z of rugby league highlights from 2022

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 27 2022 - 8:19pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
There was a whole lot to like in Bathurst rugby league news in season 2022.

FROM an Australian debut to premiership crowns and try scoring weapons, it was a big year for Bathurst's rugby league talents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.