FROM an Australian debut to premiership crowns and try scoring weapons, it was a big year for Bathurst's rugby league talents.
After two seasons impacted by COVID-19 shut downs, 2022 brought with it hot action on all levels from Group 10 juniors through to Australia's elite leagues.
New talents emerged, proven players shone once more and officials had their efforts recognised as well.
So here's the A-Z of the biggest rugby league stories from the season and the best Bathurst performances throughout 2022:
MARITA Shoulders enjoyed the biggest moments of her footballing career in 2022, the highlight of which was playing for the inaugural women's Australian Police Rugby League side.
It was an Aussie moment she'll long remember.
Shoulders and her team-mates came from 10-0 down to beat the Australian Defence Force women's side by two points in the Affiliates Cup. The winning try came with 90 seconds left on the clock.
"To win it in the last minute was great ... I just looked up and everyone was screaming that we won," Shoulders said.
"It was pretty good to win and that we are the first women to wear those jerseys too, that's our number, we started that and to come away with a win at the death showed we all clicked."
Winning in that nail-biter iced a huge season of police representative league for Shoulders.
She was named the women's player of the carnival at the NSW Police Cup playing for the Country South Steelers and went on to play in winning NSW Country and NSW teams.
GROUP 10 player of the year - that's how hooker Hayden Bolam marked his first full season as a Saint.
After just a handful of games for St Pat's in 2021, this year the talented number nine played a key role in helping the Saints reach the finals of the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership.
His influence was such that he picked up Group 10's top gong.
He was the first St Pat's player to win the award in seven seasons, another key #9 Benjamin John having claimed the top honour in 2015.
"I don't really think about it, I just go out there and try and do my job and hopefully try and get the win for the boys, I try and play my part," Bolam said.
"I don't really think about the best and fairest bit of it, I'm just enjoying my footy and feeling fit and healthy."
A COACH of the year award, premierships, best on ground performances, best and fairest honours, representative footy - the Carter family enjoyed a huge 2022.
For Mick Carter it was about coaching.
His under 18s finished the regular Western season rounds as the highest ranked Group 10 side to be named premiers of that competition and earn him the Group 10 under 18s coach of the year award.
Mick also coached the Group 10 Junior Rugby League premiership winning under 13s side which his wife Karen managed.
That under 13s team was captained by his son Riley Carter, who was named best on ground as the Panthers beat Orange CYMS Green 34-4.
The following day Abbey Carter was named best on ground in the Group 10 under 15s league tag grand final as she guided Panthers to a 40-16 success over Orange CYMS Green.
As for oldest sibling Jackson Carter, he made his first grade debut this season and was joint Group 10 under 18s player of the year.
Throw into that list of achievements Group 10 and Western Rams representative honours and season 2022 was certainly a huge one for the Carters.
TWO Western Women's Rugby League premierships in the same year - that's the remarkable double the Panorama Platypi opens pulled off in 2022.
Eight months - and in the same calendar year - after the Platypi beat Woodbridge to claim their first premiership, they bettered the Goannas to go back-to-back.
Though it was situation that a COVID-19 delay helped to create, the Kevin Grimshaw coached Platypi played some excellent football to pull off the rare double.
"Never, never, never did I think about this and it will probably never happen again," Grimshaw said.
"Winning back-to-back premierships, it's hard enough to do it in two years but to do it in the one season, that's pretty special.
"This crew, they're a good bunch. They listen to things, they react to it on the football field and that's what we train for, they're a really good bunch."
IN June St Pat's young gun David Elvy got his first taste of international football when lining up for the Malta under 17s.
Elvy qualified for the Maltese side, which took on Lebanon at Belmore, as his both his maternal grandparents were born in Malta.
Though he's never been to Malta, Elvy was excited to get the chance to wear their national colours.
"I just knew I had a bit of Maltese in me, so I was interested in playing for them," he said.
"Dad brought it up with me and they were looking for some people to play, so I thought it be interesting to represent the country.
"I reckon it will be a pretty good opportunity to represent the family and see where the bloodline comes from."
BRAD Fearnley might be set for exciting things alongside brother Adam at Newtown next year, but season 2022 delivered him a very big highlight too.
He was a member of the Penrith Panthers outfit which won the Jersey Flegg grand final over Newcastle in a 19-18 golden point thriller.
That Fearnley, who played at prop, and his team-mates came from 12 points down with less than seven minutes remaining to win made it even better.
"Words can't really describe it, everyone was just that gone, Newcastle was in the same spot as us. You've just got to pinch yourself that you've even won the game," Fearnley said.
"I was just in disbelief to be honest, I don't even know how we brought that back."
AS CSU ventured into the Woodbridge Cup competition for the first time in 2022, it was Finlay Grabham who had the job as skipper.
It was big step up from the Mid West Cup competition, but with Grabham leading by example the Mungoes scrapped into the finals.
Though having their run ended by Peak Hill, Grabham did a standout job in the second row. He picked up both the Mungoes' players' player and best and fairest trophies.
"To be recognised by your coach and your team-mates for those awards feels really nice," he said.
"It always feels great when you're recognised by players who you want to play with every week. Players' player is a special award and winning best and fairest is great as well.
"We weren't sure how we'd go so it was great to make finals in our first year in a new comp. I feel like all the boys developed well, we stood up, we didn't have any paid players in our team and we had a great year all-round."
IF you want to talk about back with a bang, then you've got to talk about Harry Hopkins.
Hopkins made his return to the men in black in 2022, six years after he last wore a Bathurst Panthers jumper.
He was part of their Group 10 reserve grade premiership winning side and on top of that, was the leading point scorer in reserve grade.
Hopkins crossed for six tries and booted 22 goals during the regular season for a personal tally for 68 points.
In the 30-18 grand final win over Lithgow Workies, he kicked three goals.
"He's a really fit, young fella and he really looks after himself physically," coach Ben Gunn said of Hopkins.
THE Newcastle Knights headhunted Myles Martin for season 2022 and he certainly showed why - the former St Pat's junior had a big impact.
The hard running lock with the flowing hair impressed enough in the early rounds of the SG Ball competition to earn selection in the NSW City team for it's annual clash with NSW Country.
Scoring four tries in one match against South Sydney was in particular a highlight.
Martin also got six games with the Knights' Jersey Flegg outfit and he is currently doing pre-season training alongside the NRL squad.
Being a full-time Knight at just 18 years of age shows the sort of impact he's had.
"It's the best job you could have and to do it with all them boys, to do it now at my age, you dream about it really," he said.
JAKE Betts has long been a Bathurst Panthers player that leads by example, but this season he stepped up to take on the captain-coach role.
After Doug Hewitt, who had led Panthers since the 2018 season, stepped down Betts agreed to coach the men in black in the new Peter McDonald Premiership.
He guided them to the second week of finals and his performances also saw him named Panthers' first grade best and fairest.
"I guess coaching did help me as a player, you want to lead from the front, you don't want to be out there bludging," Betts said.
"It was very challenging at times but I really enjoyed it and I learned a lot this year. I'll take a lot out of it into next year."
BATHURST Panthers sent a message during the pre-season when winning the annual Bathurst Rugby League Knockout that it hosts in March.
Under the leadership of new captain-coach Jake Betts, Panthers easily accounted for the Mudgee Dragons in the final at Carrington Park, winning 36-0.
That came after Betts' men beat Cowra Magpies 18-10 and Blayney Bears 34-6 in the pool stage.
It was the second year in succession Panthers had won the knockout, seven different players crossing for the hosts in the decider.
"Yeah it's definitely a confidence booster, it's always good to win the knockout," Betts said.
LIFE membership - it's a very special honour that doesn't come around often, but there were some Bathurst league stalwarts that received the ultimate recognition this year.
Both Tony England and Lucas Kleinschafer were made St Pat's Junior Rugby League life members.
Kleinschafer first laced up his boots when he was seven and went on to play, captain and coach for the St Pat's seniors in Group 10.
He's now vice-president of the Saints JRLFC.
England's association with the club has existed ever since he can remember, firstly as a player, then as a coach and committee member. His life membership had an extra special touch as well - he followed in the footsteps of his father Ivor.
"I'm extremely lucky to be part of the only father-son combination on that life membership board, so for me it was a massive, massive honour," he said.
"He passed away 20-something years ago, so to be represented on that board with my Father was an amazing honour. I makes me feel like I've carried the torch for him and I'm doing the right thing."
Bathurst Panthers also acknowledged Jess Hotham with life membership.
Not only has Hotham long been a shining light for the Panthers' open league tag side as a playmaker, she has coached that team and junior outfits as well.
SHE'S got a cult following and in season 2022 the legend of Mish Somers grew even further.
This season Somers added the coaching role of her dominant St Pat's league tag side to captaincy duties and she flourished.
Not only did she lead the Saints to yet another Group 10 premiership and victory over Dubbo CYMS in the Western Premiers Challenge, Somers bagged a host of individual awards as well.
She was Group 10's league tag coach of the year, she was the leading goal kicker and her total of 96 points for the regular season that came from 38 goals and five tries saw her as the leading scorer.
"Winning [a grand final], it's definitely the icing on the cake, but you can't do that without a fantastic team around you, so all credit to the girls," Somers said of her season.
SHE won a premiership as a Platypi, she won a premiership as a Saint and Erin Naden further enhanced her reputation as a naturally gifted fullback.
Naden has long been a force in the number one jumper for the Saints in the Group 10 league tag competition and she excelled once more this season.
Naden scored 11 tries, had a whole host of assists and in defence her brilliant tagging denied rivals time and time again.
After winning a grand final with the Saints, Naden emulated that effort in the Western Women's Rugby League competition with the Panorama Platypi opens.
She was named best on ground as the Platypi posted a 20-10 win over the Goannas on grand final, impressing in both attack and defence.
"She pokes along and all of a sudden she goes bang, bang. You don't know she's on there half the time then when she gets the ball she says 'Thank very much'," Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said of Naden.
ONE of the brightest league talents in Bathurst this season wasn't a player, but an official.
It was junior referee Stuart Halsey.
Halsey won the New South Wales Referees Association's Jack O'Sullivan Award for the junior with the most potential.
That award came off the back of a season which saw Halsey referee Group 10 Junior Rugby League and Western Women's Rugby League grand finals on a local level and PSSA deciders at both state and national level.
Those achievements further fuelled Halsey's desire to go even further with his refereeing too.
"Being able to do the PSSA was great and going to nationals was amazing, so hopefully I can get into the junior rep system the next couple of years and do well and hopefully it can led me to places," he said.
THE merger of Group 10 and Group 11 into a new premiership - it is something that has long been discussed and in 2022 it finally happened.
It took more than 60 draft versions to come up with a draw which saw a 16-week regular competition.
Clubs were split into Group 10 and Group 11 conferences with four crossover matches.
St Pat's made it to the first week of finals where they fell in a one-point thriller against Parkes, while Panthers made it one step further, losing to Mudgee in a week two eliminator.
In the end it was two Group 11 sides which qualified for the inaugural Peter McDonald Premiership grand final, with Forbes Magpies defeating Dubbo CYMS 28-16.
THERE were plenty of rapid players in action on footy fields for Bathurst sides this season, but our Q for Quick belongs to Panorama Platypi winger Tiana Anderson.
Her impact in the Western Women's Rugby League spring premiership was huge, with her rapid acceleration and fast footwork seeing her score 15 tries in nine games.
She scored in the semi-final, she scored as the Platypi won the grand final against the Goannas and from her two matches against Mid West Brumbies, her blistering pace saw her cross seven times.
Anderson was only kept scoreless once - in round six against the Goannas - while she also had a huge amount of metres gained and plenty of try assists to boot.
"She's unbelievable," Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said of Anderson.
"She's built like a matchstick but she just goes bang, bang, bang see you later. She creates holes with her speed."
GROUP 10's rookie of the year - for 2022 it was an honour that belonged to Bathurst Panthers forward Tom Lemmich.
After being used off the bench for Panthers' first grade side in the past, this year Lemmich was given a starting role for the first time.
His run-one debut came at lock in round two of the Peter McDonald Premiership against Cowra.
He made two more run-on starts in the #13 jumper, was used in the second row and off the bench as well. Lemmich also scored tries against Orange Hawks and Cowra.
"He's incredible that young fella, we have been missing a Mr Fix It and he was that for us this season," Panthers captain-coach Jake Betts said of Lemmich.
"He's played a lot of positions he's never played before and he never whinged once or complained.
"He's got a heart of gold the big fella and he puts in 100 percent every time he plays. He's a very talented kid and a good person too."
Lemmich's season did not just include impressive efforts for Bathurst Panthers either.
He played for the under 18 Western Rams in the Laurie Daley Cup early in the year and was also a member of the New South Wales Combined Independent Schools under 18s at the Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships.
ONE look at Aiden Stait is all it takes to know he stands out - he stands at over 200 centimetres tall - but this year it was more than just his size that captured attention.
The football the St Pat's under 18s prop played was damn impressive as well.
He not only earned a Western Rams jumper and a first grade debut for the the Saints, but was named Group 10's joint under 18s player of the year alongside Jackson Carter.
"It was good, I didn't really expect it, but I'll take it," he said.
Stait also shared captaincy of the under 18 Saints with Trae Fitzpatrick.
Though they weren't quite able to get the job done on grand final day against the Nyngan Tigers, Stait played a key role in the 10-game winning streak that got them there.
SCORING tries and lots of them - it is something Bathurst players were good at in 2022.
Erin Naden crossed 11 times in the regular season for St Pat's league tag side, while Desi Doolan bagged 16 for Bathurst Panthers before the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
They both picked up Group 10 leading try scorer awards.
But Bathurst Panthers under 18s talent Haydn Edwards out did both of those weapons.
He scored 28 tries across his entire Western under 18s campaign, the centre proving he is one of the best finishers in the region.
His efforts included three hat-tricks - coming against Orange Hawks, Dubbo Macquarie and Orange CYMS - while Edwards also bagged a double in the first week of finals against Forbes.
THE pre-season Western Under 21s premiership returned for a second edition in 2022 and this time around it featured two Bathurst sides.
After taking out the inaugural under 21s premiership, the Saints returned under coach Tyson Medlyn.
They beat Cowra (44-10), Orange Hawks (13-0) and Parkes (24-12) to make the grand final where they fell 22-10 to Dubbo CYMS.
As for Panthers, they made it to the preliminary final in their first tilt in the under 21s premiership, while Callum Limon and Charlie Hutchings joined Dubbo CYMS playmaker Jordi Madden in being the competition's leading try-scorers.
Many of those Panthers under 21s talents went on to play in the club's Group 10 premiership winning reserve grade side.
It saw Panthers coach Ben Gunn - the man who guided both the under 21s and reserve grade men in black - float the idea of a full premiership for under 20s.
"I've been talking to people in our club and I think the concept of increasing the age group for 18s is worth trying, you can always go back to the old way," he said.
"I'd say pushing it to an under 20s or under 21s competition might strengthen up that leap into reggies [reserve grade] and first grade as well."
A DICTIONARY defines vitality as 'the state of being strong and active', but we reckon they could just as easily print a picture of William 'Bubba' Kennedy.
Bubba is the gift that keeps on giving to league. This season, while 53 years old, the Bathurst legend lined up in the Woodbridge Cup for Molong.
He also played at the annual Koori Knockout for a Goodooga Magpies side which featured his son William Kennedy jnr.
William jnr, who lined up for the Cronulla Sharks at fullback again this year, loved the chance to play with his father.
"Dad, he still has it, he was playing in the centres there and he's still got it I reckon. He didn't score any, he was just short of one, but it was good to watch him play," he said.
ONE of the biggest pieces of league news to come out of Bathurst this season involved Jakiya Whitfeld.
The Bathurst talent made the bold decision to step away from rugby sevens - a sport in which she represented Australia and won gold medals - to try her hand in the NRLW as a Newcastle Knight.
"I was looking for a bit of a new challenge," she said of the move.
"It's exciting to have this new journey, to have this huge challenge ahead of me and try to learn the game in a short period of time and go out there and perform."
She made her debut against Parramatta on the wing in jumper number 19 and also started the following week against the Sydney Roosters.
Though Whitfeld was not used in the NRLW grand final which the Knights won, she was still part of the team celebrations.
PICKING a player to include as our biggest X-factor can be tricky, but this year we've found a fitting recipient.
It's Panorama Platypi under 12s captain and prop Dakoda Hann, aka Dakoda the Destroyer.
And destroy is what she did. Not only did she pick up 19 tries for the season - including five in one game against the Mid West Brumbies - she was a huge metre-eater.
Hann's trademark was charging down the field, palming off rivals left, right and centre.
And on top of that, she totally crunched rivals in defence.
Hann certainly brought the x-factor.
MORE than 550 talented league juniors aged from under 12s to under 16s, two days, 56 games.
That was what Bathurst hosted in July for the Group 10 cluster carnival.
A host of talented Bathurst league and league tag players graced the fields at Saint Stanislaus' College in the huge weekend for Group 10, but their rivals came from across the state.
Teams from the Lachlan area, Dubbo, Group 14 and the Windsor Wolves club all converged on Bathurst too.
The carnival was designed to help juniors who had been deprived of representative opportunities due to COVID the chance to experience competing on that level.
"It's a large array of people coming down this way to participate. We are looking at around about 560 kids roughly when we look at around about 20 kids per team and 28 teams coming," Tony England, Group 10 Junior Rugby League president, said.
"Then when you add parents to that as well, we're looking at bringing 800, 900 people to town, so it's a big thing for the town as well.
"While there will be scoring on the day, it's not about who wins or loses, it's a development thing for these teams, just to get them into the swing of how rep footy works and how these carnivals do operate."
SHE captained the Panorama Platypi to their maiden Western Women's Rugby League open premiership, then eight months later Zarlia Griffiths did it again.
One of the most experience female rugby league players in the region - and a Western Rams representative - Griffiths had a stellar 2022.
She did what all good captains do - led by example. Not only was Griffiths a workhorse in defence for the Platypi, the back rower created plenty in attack as well.
"She performs the same week in, week out, she's consistent and that's what you need," Platypi coach Kevin Grimshaw said of her.
"She'll want the ball in her hand, she has a good kicking game, good defensive game, good attacking game. She's invaluable to us really.
"She's not going to be a girl that will score you a 50 metre try, but if there's a 50 metre try scored she will be doing something in there to make it happen."
Griffiths' premiership winning double as skipper involved an 18-10 triumph over Woodbridge in March then a 20-10 victory against the Goannas in December.
