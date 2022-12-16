Western Advocate

Motion to redirect Carrington Park grandstand money to roads fails

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated December 17 2022 - 7:28am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Warren Aubin wants road repairs to be prioritised. Picture by Ravhel Chamberlain

A MOTION to reallocate $4.25 million from the Carrington Park grandstand project to fixing Bathurst's crumbling roads received almost no support when it went before Bathurst Regional Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.