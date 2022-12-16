A MOTION to reallocate $4.25 million from the Carrington Park grandstand project to fixing Bathurst's crumbling roads received almost no support when it went before Bathurst Regional Council.
Councillors resolved not to adopt the motion, with only the two who submitted it, Ian North and Warren Aubin, voting in favour of it.
Cr Jess Jennings had labelled the motion "premature", saying there is an enormous lobbying effort occurring outside of Bathurst that could result in more funding to fix regional roads.
He said: "Why would you go and cannibalise existing good, local projects for our community when this funding may materialise, particularly leading up to a state election?"
Speaking to the Western Advocate, Cr Aubin said there was no guarantee more road funding would be announced by the state or federal governments or that it would be anywhere near the $4.25 million council could have invested into roads itself.
He added that, even if funding was forthcoming, it could be limited to certain kinds of roads.
On top of that, depending on the outcome of the state election, it could be many months before the money is available and council could start using it to action repairs.
Cr Aubin said councillors' decision on Wednesday night had prioritised the grandstand over roads in desperate need of repair, which he hadn't anticipated would be the case.
"I thought everyone would seize the opportunity to get onto what is our major, major problem: our road infrastructure," Cr Aubin said.
"... We thought if we put [the grandstand project] off for 12 months and used that money as a priority to reinstate our roads, go over roads that are in diabolical condition and actually get them back up to drivability, that would be the ideal solution.
"Let's get our priorities right to work on our roads first, but we just ran into opposition plus."
One of the issues Cr Marg Hogan highlighted during discussion at the meeting was that the money would be coming from a loan council had specifically taken out for the grandstand.
Director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, confirmed that council doesn't normally use loan funds to pay for maintenance.
Cr Aubin told the Western Advocate that the circumstances justified the use of loan money in this instance.
"It absolutely needs it. We're in strange times; we've had COVID, we've been through all that, we've been through floods, our roads have taken an absolute beating over the last couple of months," he said.
"Yes, we don't normally do it, but it is able to be done, so why don't we do it and get done what our community wants us to do, which is fix our roads."
He said, as a result of the December 14 decision, council had lost the opportunity to start fixing its roads now.
"This is a major, major lost opportunity and I'm really disappointed in the fact that only Cr North and I, who brought this notice of motion to the table, actually voted to do something sensible and something for the community," Cr Aubin said.
"The ratepayers are crying out for our roads to be fixed and it was just overlooked by other councillors, which is very, very disheartening and disappointing."
He said fixing Bathurst's roads will continue to be his top priority.
He plans to bring another notice of motion early in the new year in the hopes it will speed up repair work.
